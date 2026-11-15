Dodgers, Yankees, Mets Battle for Ex-Yankees Reliever in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are among the teams facing important bullpen decisions this offseason. Both franchises are looking to maintain competitive rosters, while the New York Mets and other contenders are also assessing their relief-pitching options.

The Dodgers have already lost a familiar relief option, while the Yankees must consider how to strengthen their late-inning group.

Several available pitchers offer different strengths, including velocity, ground-ball production and experience in high-pressure situations. Those needs are shaping an increasingly competitive market.

Dodgers, Yankees and Mets Pursue Jonathan Loaisiga in Free Agency

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported Saturday that five MLB teams are pursuing Jonathan Loaisiga, and the right-hander is getting closer to securing a deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays are among the interested clubs.

Rogers shared the update, “Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them.”

Loaisiga is coming off a strong 2026 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He posted a 2.42 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 67 appearances, striking out 48 batters over 67 innings. His performance represented a significant improvement after several injury-affected seasons.

The 32-year-old spent his first eight major-league seasons with the Yankees before joining Arizona on a one-year, $1.5 million minor-league contract.

New York declined his $5 million club option following the 2025 season.

His four-seam fastball and sinker regularly reached above 97 mph, while his ability to limit hard contact and generate ground balls made him effective in Arizona.

He also ranked among the top 10 percent of pitchers in walk rate, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, according to Baseball Savant.

The Dodgers have another reason to explore the market after Evan Phillips agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Loaisiga could give Los Angeles another experienced bullpen option, while the Yankees could consider a reunion with their former reliever. The Mets are also among the reported suitors, although no team has finalized a deal.

Yankees Also Face Competition for Tim Hill

The Yankees’ bullpen plans extend beyond Loaisiga.

Left-handed reliever Tim Hill is also drawing interest, with MLB insider Jon Heyman identifying New York, the Dodgers, the Mets, the Cleveland Guardians, and the San Francisco Giants among the teams in the mix.

Hill, 36, appeared in 67 games for the Yankees in 2026, recording a 4.60 ERA.

His results were less effective than his previous seasons, but his left-handed delivery and ground-ball approach could still provide value in a specialist role.

The Yankees have a particular reason to address their relief depth.

General manager Brian Cashman has identified rebuilding the bullpen as the team’s main priority, acknowledging that two of the three pitchers used in the eighth and ninth innings are currently free agents.

Hill and Loaisiga offer different profiles, but both could help address New York’s needs.

With the Dodgers also linked to both relievers, the competition for experienced bullpen options could shape several teams’ offseason plans.