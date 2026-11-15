Tarik Skubal Makes Surprise Appearance Amid Dodgers, Mets Free Agency Buzz

Tarik Skubal enters the offseason as one of Major League Baseball’s biggest names. The two-time Cy Young winner is expected to attract significant attention from teams looking to strengthen their starting rotations. His next move could become one of the defining stories of the winter.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and several other clubs are expected to explore signing the left-hander. However, the upcoming labor deadline has added another layer of uncertainty to the market. Teams must balance their offseason plans with questions surrounding a potential change to MLB’s economic system.

Skubal also has a personal connection to Arizona. Having grown up in Kingman and spending his offseason in the Phoenix area, the state remains familiar territory for the star pitcher. His offseason activities have now drawn attention as preparations for the next stage of his career continue.

Tarik Skubal Attends Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix

Tarik Skubal made a surprise appearance at the third annual Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field in Phoenix. The event ran from November 13–15, 2026, bringing the pitcher back to his home state during the MLB offseason.

Skubal shared footage on his Instagram Story, capturing the event’s flames, flag-bearing riders, and heavy pyrotechnic smoke.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star also appeared in a social media segment hosted by Western apparel retailer Boot Barn.

The brand shared a trivia challenge titled “Testing @tarikskubal on his rodeo knowledge.” The segment tested Skubal’s rodeo knowledge and offered fans a different look at the pitcher away from baseball.

The rodeo was a familiar offseason outing for Skubal, who grew up in Kingman, Arizona, and now spends offseasons near Phoenix after completing his 2026 campaign.

His appearance comes as attention increasingly turns to his future. Several teams are preparing to talk with the left-hander, and his contract demands are expected to shape the free-agent market.

Dodgers and Mets Among Teams Expected to Meet Tarik Skubal

According to “The New York Post,” the Dodgers, Mets, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays are among six teams expected to meet with Skubal in Orange County ahead of Thanksgiving.

Two additional clubs have not been identified. The meetings are expected to move the discussions forward, but they do not mean Skubal has received an offer or selected a team.

His agent, Scott Boras, is seeking a contract worth more than $325 million. “USA Today” reported that Skubal and Boras have no interest in a short-term agreement.

That demand could limit how many teams can compete for the two-time Cy Young winner.

The Mets are attracting particular attention. “USA Today” noted that rival clubs view New York as a serious competitor for Skubal, alongside the Dodgers.

However, the Mets’ financial situation could complicate a major commitment. The team finished 74-88 in 2026 and carried a luxury-tax payroll exceeding $360 million.

A proposed MLB salary cap has created uncertainty. “The New York Daily News” says the owners’ system could pressure the Mets’ payroll, but MLB has not adopted a cap.

“Bleacher Report” identified the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals as possible mystery-team candidates.

These remain potential fits rather than confirmed participants in the meetings.

The December 1 labor deadline could accelerate negotiations as clubs look to complete important business before a possible lockout.

With multiple teams interested and Boras seeking a record-level commitment for a pitcher, Skubal’s free agency is shaping up as one of the offseason’s biggest decisions.