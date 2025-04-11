Dodgers Urged to Pursue Rival’s 3-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cooled off considerably since their undefeated first eight games of the 2025 MLB season. All that could mean, though, is the Dodgers further solidifying their weaknesses before the MLB trade deadline.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller identified second base as the position the Dodgers should fill through a trade. One of the trade targets Miller proposed for Los Angeles was rival second baseman Luis Arráez.

The 28-year-old finished the 2024 season with the San Diego Padres after a trade from the Miami Marlins in 2024. Last season, he won his third consecutive National League batting title.

This season, Arráez is hitting .283 with a .693 OPS in the first 13 games.

Could the Dodgers Acquire Padres 2B Luis Arráez?

Trades within divisions are usually rare. When they do happen, they sometimes cost the team acquiring the player more in trade compensation.

That plus the fact the Dodgers and Padres have met in the National League playoffs two of the past three years might not allow such a trade to happen. The Padres enter the second weekend of April in first place of the NL West ahead of the Dodgers by half a game.

But that makes it all the more newsworthy that Miller proposed Luis Arráez as a trade possibility for the Dodgers.

Arráez is an old-school leadoff hitter. The left-hander has a high on-base percentage but doesn’t particularly walk a lot.

But Arráez doesn’t typically strike out either, instead putting the ball in play and with a high BABIP due to hard contact.

Two seasons ago, Arráez registered a career-best .861 OPS, showcasing a little bit more power. Last year, Arráez had just a .739 OPS but led the league in hits for the first time.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has led off for the Dodgers this season. Ohtani is off to a really fast start, hitting .315 with a 1.023 OPS.

But if the Dodgers wish to move Ohtani into a more traditional power-hitting spot, Los Angeles could do that with Arráez at the top of the lineup. At the very least, Arráez would fill Los Angeles’ void at second base.

Should Dodgers Trade for Second Baseman?

Based on how aggressive the Dodgers are at filling needs, the team will likely target something on the trade market before the deadline. However, one could argue the team doesn’t really have a void at second base.

Veteran Tommy Edman is off to a terrific start while playing 12 games at second base for Los Angeles this season. Edman is slashing .259/.293/.574 and is tied for the team lead with five home runs.

Also, if the Dodgers want to add a reinforcement at second base, one could argue they already have one waiting in the minor leagues.

“Los Angeles gave KBO star Hyeseong Kim a three-year, $12.5 million deal in January, and he presently has an .874 OPS with four stolen bases through nine Triple-A games,” Miller wrote. “Not exactly sure what it’s waiting for, but have to think he’ll be in the big leagues soon, particularly if Andy Pages (.162/.311/.270) continues doing next to nothing in center.”

Miller, though, pointed out that Edman and Kim have versatility. Both players can start at second, shortstop or center field.

Therefore, if those two players settle in at shortstop and center, then the Dodgers may still need to add a second baseman at the deadline.

If the Dodgers can overcome the obstacle an inter-division trades present, Arráez is a great option to fill a potential need.