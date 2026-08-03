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MLB World Reacts to Tarik Skubal’s First Dodgers Moment With Dave Roberts

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers stands in the dugout before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on August 25, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to avoid a sweep against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

For a brief moment early in the game, however, all eyes shifted to the Dodgers’ dugout as recently acquired pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first appearance with the club wearing Dodgers gear.

Skubal Shares Viral Moment With Dave Roberts

One of the first people to welcome Skubal was Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who walked down the dugout steps during the game to greet him and share a brief conversation.

Check it out:

MLB Fans React on Social Media 

Fans reacted to seeing Skubal in Dodger blue for the first time after spending the first seven and a half years of his career with the Tigers.

“Immediate aura loss,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “He’s arrived to watch them lose to a small ball Red Sox team.”

Another person wrote, “Cheat code roster just added another cheat code.”

“I hate everything about this,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “This makes me sick.”

Skubal Speaks on Joining Dodgers

After the trade, Skubal spoke with Detroit reporters early Sunday morning and said he was “excited to be a Dodger.”

“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Skubal said to reporters, via Detroit SportsNet. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, and chase three championships in a row. That’s hard to do. So I’m excited to be a part of that. But yeah, it’s a lot of different emotions. Definitely kind of a roller coaster a little bit.”

Skubal is scheduled to make his Dodgers debut Tuesday night when Los Angeles travels to Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs.

This season, Skubal is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA, a 0.910 WHIP and 116 strikeouts across 96.2 innings pitched. 

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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MLB World Reacts to Tarik Skubal’s First Dodgers Moment With Dave Roberts

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