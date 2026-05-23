MLB World Reacts To Dodgers Legend Changing Mind On Retirement

On Friday, news came out that Chris Taylor had retired from baseball.

The former All-Star is currently in the Minor Leagues with the Los Angeles Angels organization.

He is batting .255 with 27 hits, 15 RBI’s, 22 runs and three stolen bases in 32 Triple-A games.

The MLB wrote (via X) on Friday: “Chris Taylor has announced his retirement after 12 Major League seasons spent across the Mariners, Dodgers and Angels. He won two World Series rings with the Dodgers (2020 and 2024), was an All-Star in 2021 and was named co-NLCS MVP in 2017.”

However, Taylor now appears to have changed his mind.

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com wrote: “Chris Taylor changed his mind on retirement and has been placed on the Minor League IL with a left forearm fracture.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update on Taylor:

Adrian Medina: “Chris Taylor has un-retired. This is awkward”

@hallofgoodpod: “🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Evidently Chris Taylor has decided not to retire after all, so he is no longer Hall of Pretty Good eligible 😂”

@igobyG_: “Chris Taylor had us all saying farewell then unretired the next day lol”

@DavidZebra900: “That was fast welcome back, Chris Taylor”

@gamedaygiants: “Dude loves ball and I respect that”

@TrolleyBlue: “The was a quick retirement”

@akycommenter: “Shortest retirement of all-time?”

@InsideHalos: “Welcome back CT33! 🫡”

@lisainsocal: “Yes!!! This made my day!!”

Taylor’s Career

Taylor is most known for his tenure with the Dodgers that lasted nearly a decade.

He has also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

The two-time World Series Champion is batting .248 with 860 hits, 110 home runs, 443 RBI’s, 516 runs and 91 stolen bases in 1,123 career games.

Dodgers And Angels Right Now

The Angels are currently at the bottom of the American League West with an 18-34 record in 52 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 31-20 record in 51 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games.