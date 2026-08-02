MLB World Reacts to Dodgers’ New Rotation After Tarik Skubal Trade

The biggest domino ahead of the MLB trade deadline finally fell late Saturday night.

As many expected, the Detroit Tigers officially traded ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Zyhir Hope (No. 5 prospect), River Ryan (No. 7), and Brady Smith (No. 17).

The back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner now joins the back-to-back World Series champions, giving the Dodgers a chance to assemble one of the most dominant starting rotations in recent MLB history.

Dodgers’ Potential Rotation

The Dodgers still have several pitchers on the injured list, but once fully healthy, their rotation could look like this:

Tarik Skubal Shohei Ohtani (currently active as a hitter but not pitching while recovering from a knee injury) Blake Snell (injured list) Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tyler Glasnow (injured list) Justin Wrobleski



Dodgers potential rotation: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tarik Skubal

Shohei Ohtani (dealing with knee injury)

Blake Snell (currently on IL)

Tyler Glasnow (currently on IL)

Justin Wrobleski — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 2, 2026

And that’s not all.

The Dodgers also have Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, and Eric Lauer at their disposal.

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

Baseball fans quickly reacted to what the Dodgers’ rotation could look like once everyone returns to full strength.

“Best rotation of all time. Can’t even argue with bias,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “This is some nonsense that I would’ve constructed in Triple Play Baseball ’99.”

A third person joked, “This is like if the Avengers added Thanos.”

Another fan wrote, “Greatest rotation in the history of MLB.”

One more commented, “The best rotation in history.”