MLB World Reacts to Freddie Freeman’s Comments Amid Dodgers’ Struggles

While the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their seven-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, they lost the series on Sunday with a 4-2 defeat.

They’ve now dropped eight of their last nine games and 15 of their last 24.

After the game, Dodgers veteran star Freddie Freeman addressed the team’s struggles and revealed whether there should be any cause for concern.

Freddie Freeman’s Postgame Comments

Freeman made it very clear, despite several reporters’ questions, that the Dodgers are a “good team” and are just going through a rough stretch.

“It’s baseball. Ups and downs. We’re gonna go through it, no one’s worried in here,” Freeman said. “There’s no concern in here, Bill,” Freeman said while smiling at a reporter’s question about the struggles.

“We’re a good team… I know we’re searching and we’re asking, but I’m gonna have done the same thing when I was getting three hits a game about a week and a half ago and I was doing that today. Hitting the ball hard today, so gonna carry that positive into tomorrow and go get them tomorrow against the Royals.”

Freeman: “It’s baseball. There’s ups and downs. We’re gonna go through it.” pic.twitter.com/GHkUfNf3Ap — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 9, 2026

MLB Fans React on Social Media

MLB fans reacted to Freeman’s comments and lack of concern over the back-to-back World Series champions’ recent poor play.

“OK Freddie, between the payroll and the luxury tax, the owners are on the hook for over $500M. For that kind of dough, they expect to have a great team, not just a good one,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I would be concerned if we can’t score more than 2 runs a game. Thats not a good team.”

Another person wrote, “Confidence level: optimism on a losing streak is a sport’s version of ‘I’m fine, my coffee’s gone cold.'”

“Freddie is out of touch,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “He knows it’s their annual slump gimmick. Business as usual. Carry on.”