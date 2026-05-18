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MLB World Reacts To Los Angeles Dodgers Announcing Trade With Blue Jays

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SEATTLE, WA - MAY 11: Relief pitcher Eric Lauer #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 11, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 10-1.

With the win, they swept the three-game series.

Also on Sunday, the Dodgers announced a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers acquired LHP Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day injured list.”

Lauer had been with the Blue Jays for the last two seasons.

While he struggled this season, the 30-year-old is coming off a year where he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 28 games.

The former first-round pick has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers over eight seasons.

MLB World Reacts To Dodgers-Blue Jays Trade

GettyEric Lauer #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal on social media:

Noah Camras: “The Dodgers are acquiring left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer. He had a 6.69 ERA with the Blue Jays before getting DFA’d this past week. However, he had a 3.18 ERA across 104.2 innings last year. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in the World Series.”

@dodgernate: “One memory I have of this dude is him shutting the Dodgers down in extras of WS Game 3. Would’ve been Toronto’s Will Klein if the Dodgers lost that game”

@catholiclawyer: “Eric Lauer pitched 4+ shutout innings in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. That was the 18 inning marathon the Dodgers won on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run.”

@iTalkStudiosYT: “Bro has a 6.69 ERA rn his ERA will be under 2 by July with the Dodgers”

@AngelenoDodgers: “Eric Lauer is a soon-to-be 31 yo LHP who was recently DFA by the Blue Jays. He is 1-5 in ’26 with 6 starts after going 9-2 in 2025 in 15 starts and 28 games. He is in his 8th season and has 46-44 career win-loss season. No doubt Dodgers are making plans for worst case scenario for Snell, Dreyer, and Diaz.”

Jack Harris: “Dave Roberts said Eric Lauer should be joining the Dodgers at some point this week in San Diego (they’re just working thru some travel logistics right now) He’ll be a long guy out of the bullpen once he’s activated”

@BrewersRaptor: “The Dodger killer is a Dodger”

@RobSilver: “Eric Lauer could throw 80 outstanding innings for the Dodgers this season including like 8-10 starts and it wouldn’t shock me one bit. Eric Lauer could be waived by the Dodgers this Thursday and it wouldn’t shock me one bit.”

@nicktalkingball: “Eric Lauer can’t dominate the Dodgers if he’s on the Dodgers. 😭”

Looking At The Dodgers

GettyLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts during the sixth inning of Game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series Championships.

They are currently 29-18 in 47 games, which has them as the top team in the National League West.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 6-4.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Los Angeles Dodgers Announcing Trade With Blue Jays

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