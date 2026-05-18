MLB World Reacts To Los Angeles Dodgers Announcing Trade With Blue Jays

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 10-1.

With the win, they swept the three-game series.

Also on Sunday, the Dodgers announced a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers acquired LHP Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day injured list.”

Lauer had been with the Blue Jays for the last two seasons.

While he struggled this season, the 30-year-old is coming off a year where he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 28 games.

The former first-round pick has also spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers over eight seasons.

MLB World Reacts To Dodgers-Blue Jays Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the deal on social media:

Noah Camras: “The Dodgers are acquiring left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer. He had a 6.69 ERA with the Blue Jays before getting DFA’d this past week. However, he had a 3.18 ERA across 104.2 innings last year. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in the World Series.”

@dodgernate: “One memory I have of this dude is him shutting the Dodgers down in extras of WS Game 3. Would’ve been Toronto’s Will Klein if the Dodgers lost that game”

@catholiclawyer: “Eric Lauer pitched 4+ shutout innings in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. That was the 18 inning marathon the Dodgers won on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run.”

@iTalkStudiosYT: “Bro has a 6.69 ERA rn his ERA will be under 2 by July with the Dodgers”

@AngelenoDodgers: “Eric Lauer is a soon-to-be 31 yo LHP who was recently DFA by the Blue Jays. He is 1-5 in ’26 with 6 starts after going 9-2 in 2025 in 15 starts and 28 games. He is in his 8th season and has 46-44 career win-loss season. No doubt Dodgers are making plans for worst case scenario for Snell, Dreyer, and Diaz.”

Jack Harris: “Dave Roberts said Eric Lauer should be joining the Dodgers at some point this week in San Diego (they’re just working thru some travel logistics right now) He’ll be a long guy out of the bullpen once he’s activated”

@BrewersRaptor: “The Dodger killer is a Dodger”

@RobSilver: “Eric Lauer could throw 80 outstanding innings for the Dodgers this season including like 8-10 starts and it wouldn’t shock me one bit. Eric Lauer could be waived by the Dodgers this Thursday and it wouldn’t shock me one bit.”

@nicktalkingball: “Eric Lauer can’t dominate the Dodgers if he’s on the Dodgers. 😭”

Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series Championships.

They are currently 29-18 in 47 games, which has them as the top team in the National League West.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 6-4.