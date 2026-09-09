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Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Announcement Before Reds Game

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Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is showered with seeds to celebrate a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds for the second matchup of their three-game series on Tuesday. The Dodgers are entering this game with momentum, as they have won each of their last five games.

With the Dodgers gearing up for their game against the Reds, they have now made an announcement regarding Mookie Betts.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Is Back in the Lineup

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

After not starting in the Dodgers’ most recent game against the Reds, Betts will officially be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Los Angeles revealed that Betts will be batting second and playing shortstop against Cincinnati.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their Tuesday game against the Reds.

T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

F. Freeman DH

T. Hernández RF

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call LF

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernandez 1B

Dodgers’ Betts Looking to Keep His Hot Streak Alive

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his throw to start a double play to end the 10th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Betts has been on a real tear as of late, as he has hits in 12 out of his last 13 games. This included him hitting a clutch three-run home run in his most recent appearance against the Washington Nationals. With this, the 13-year MLB veteran will be aiming to keep his hot streak alive at the plate now that he is rejoining Los Angeles’ lineup.

In 106 games so far this season with Los Angeles, Betts has posted 18 home runs, 19 doubles, 58 RBI, and a .246 batting average. While he struggled for much of this season, he has undoubtedly been heating up down the stretch. This is made apparent by his two home runs, 11 RBI, and a .360 batting average in six games so far in September.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Announcement Before Reds Game

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