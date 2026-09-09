Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Announcement Before Reds Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds for the second matchup of their three-game series on Tuesday. The Dodgers are entering this game with momentum, as they have won each of their last five games.

With the Dodgers gearing up for their game against the Reds, they have now made an announcement regarding Mookie Betts.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Is Back in the Lineup

After not starting in the Dodgers’ most recent game against the Reds, Betts will officially be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Los Angeles revealed that Betts will be batting second and playing shortstop against Cincinnati.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their Tuesday game against the Reds.

T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

F. Freeman DH

T. Hernández RF

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call LF

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernandez 1B

Dodgers’ Betts Looking to Keep His Hot Streak Alive

Betts has been on a real tear as of late, as he has hits in 12 out of his last 13 games. This included him hitting a clutch three-run home run in his most recent appearance against the Washington Nationals. With this, the 13-year MLB veteran will be aiming to keep his hot streak alive at the plate now that he is rejoining Los Angeles’ lineup.

In 106 games so far this season with Los Angeles, Betts has posted 18 home runs, 19 doubles, 58 RBI, and a .246 batting average. While he struggled for much of this season, he has undoubtedly been heating up down the stretch. This is made apparent by his two home runs, 11 RBI, and a .360 batting average in six games so far in September.