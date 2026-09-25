Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Announces Career News Just Ahead of Postseason

Mookie Betts batted second against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The Los Angeles Dodgers returned Shohei Ohtani to his usual leadoff spot.

He played behind Betts on Wednesday at No. 2.

But the change didn’t see success. San Diego beat the Dodgers 4-2 on Thursday night. The win clinched the Padres’ franchise-record third consecutive postseason berth, their fifth in seven seasons.

The Dodgers also secured a bye into the Division Series, avoiding the wild-card round.

Los Angeles now turns to the San Francisco Giants to close the regular season. The three-game series opens Friday at Oracle Park and runs through Sunday. The Dodgers open the postseason on Oct. 3.

Betts went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday’s loss. He scored a run and drew a walk. He is heating up at the perfect time. In September, his average improved to .367 from .257, with an OPS of 1.177.

Keeping up with the success on the field, Betts also announced major news off the field.

Mookie Betts Announces Major Career News

Betts signed with 3 Arts Sports and Sanders Sports & Entertainment for personal representation.

“We’re excited to announce that 3 Arts Sports and Sanders Sports & Entertainment are joining forces to represent Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts across brand partnerships, business opportunities and off-field ventures,” the two firms wrote. “Proud to be on Mookie’s team and excited for what’s ahead.”

Betts reshared the post on his own Instagram account.

The two firms will co-manage his personal endorsements, brand partnerships and business development.

3 Arts Sports also represents Travis Kelce, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and NFL stars Jayden Daniels and Myles Garrett.

Kelce recently signed on as Tommy Hilfiger’s global brand ambassador, a multi-season deal that includes a co-designed menswear collection as a partner of 3 Arts Sports.

Betts face value sits alongside the biggest in the industry.

Shohei Ohtani is Looking Great Ahead of Postseason

Manager Dave Roberts assessed Ohtani after Wednesday’s return. He called Ohtani considerably better than before the injured list stint, roughly an 8 or 9 out of 10 compared with a 5 beforehand.

“The last 2 nights, he’s looked great,” Roberts said. “Really exciting, just missed a homer.”

Ohtani will not pitch in the postseason. The Dodgers shut him down from pitching for the rest of 2026 earlier this month. Roberts said the move lets Ohtani focus fully on hitting.