Mookie Betts’ 2-Word Response on Key to Dodgers Winning Another World Series

Mookie Betts knows better than most what it takes to win a World Series.

The 33-year-old veteran has four World Series championships to his name and he could soon be adding a fifth this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in Major League Baseball (61-36) entering the All-Star break and it doesn’t appear their dynasty is slowing down anytime soon. While a lot of baseball is still to be played in the second half of the season with a host of threats in the National League — the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers to name a few — none appear better than the Dodgers.

Betts — who has also won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox — revealed the key to winning another one is simple: stay healthy.

“Just playing, staying healthy,” said Betts in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “That’s probably the most important thing is staying healthy. And then after that, it’s just playing our game. We don’t have to try and do anything more than we already do. We’ve been playing good so far, and so we don’t need to add any extra pressure on ourselves.”

Mookie Betts on Dodgers’ Mindset Throughout Season: ‘Locking It in Every Day’

The current era Dodgers have been through every conceivable scenario, including a heart-pounding 2025 World Series that saw them overcome a 3-2 series deficit a one-run deficit entering the eighth inning of Game 6 to win the series over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It can be hard to stay motivated when you’re used to playing in big games and big series, something the Dodgers have done regularly in recent memory. In fact, they have the longest active streak in baseball, having advanced to 13 consecutive postseason series. During that time frame, they’ve won three World Series and have made five total World Series appearances.

Betts — who is in the midst of his 13th season — said it’s just a matter of “locking it in” every day.

“Just locking it in every day,” said Betts. “It’s easy to think we’ll just wait until the postseason before we start playing or get that certain mindset. But it doesn’t really work that way. You really have to kind of stay in that fight mindset all season, and then when it gets to postseason, you don’t have to change really anything. Keeping that grinder, mindset is just tough. It’s tough, especially when you know you’ve won a couple times. But I feel like we’ve done a pretty good job with it. I feel like we keep our heads down. We just play one game at a time, and we don’t worry about the rest of it. We just worry about today.”

Mookie Betts Partnering With Corona for ‘Beach Connect Series’

As Betts looks to help the Dodgers win another World Series, he’s partnering with Corona once again, this time for their “Beach Connect Series.” The campaign sees Betts along with a number of other MLB players co-design personalized jerseys with each collection tied to memories of places, beaches and rituals. The partnership is a continuation of the “Playa” slogan.

Other players that are a part of the partnership include Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ronald Acuna Jr., Jeremy Pena and Cristopher Sanchez.

“Basically we just kind of got together, and I basically said all the things I enjoy doing that kind of put me in a good state of mind: golfing, bowling,” said Betts. “Just hanging out on the beach and whatnot. Just kind of trying to stay in that “Playa” mindset. These are the things, these are the activities that kind of that helped me get into that mindset.”

Outside of his own jersey, Betts said that Chisholm’s jersey is his favorite from the collection. Betts and the Dodgers will face Chisholm and the New York Yankees in their first series following the MLB All-Star break.

“I would say probably Jazz,” said Betts when asked of his favorite jersey from the collection outside of his own. “I really like Jazz’s jersey. I remember seeing it. I don’t know the story behind it, but I just remember seeing it and I thought it was pretty dope. I think it just looks real cool. I don’t know the story behind it, but I remember seeing it. I thought it looked pretty good.”