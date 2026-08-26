Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Gets Honest After Heartbreaking Loss to Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a chance of tying the game against Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. Shohei Ohtani’s triple to lead off the ninth inning put the tying run at third with no outs. However, the Dodgers failed to score Ohtani and lost 4-3.

“It’s tough on everybody, just trying to get a ball in the air and score him,” Betts told Sportsnet LA’s Kirsten Watson. “It doesn’t really matter what it looks like; he just needs to touch the plate, and I didn’t do my job.”

The Dodgers had two chances to plate Ohtani without the benefit of a hit. After Freddie Freeman struck out against Iglesias, Betts hit a weak ground ball to shortstop for the inning’s second out.

Following an intentional walk to Max Muncy, Iglesias induced a flyout from Tommy Edman for the game’s final out. That cemented a heartbreaking loss to the Braves, who gained a game on the Dodgers in the race for the National League’s No. 2 seed.

Betts finished the game 1-for-5 at the plate. His lone hit was a seventh-inning single against Braves left-hander Dylan Lee.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts on Heartbreaking Loss to Braves

The loss marked the Dodgers’ third to the Braves this season. While it could have tiebreaker implications, Los Angeles maintains a three-game lead for a Wild Card round bye over Atlanta.

Betts doesn’t seem too worried about which round they’ll start the postseason in, citing where they started the last two years.

“We won through the Wild Card series, we won with the bye, I don’t think it matters,” said Betts. “It doesn’t matter when you play, you’re going to have to get timely hits and pitch. So there is no secret formula to it; it’s about playing good ball.”

The Dodgers were the National League’s No. 1 seed in 2024, and they advanced through the Wild Card round in 2025. In both cases, they had very little resistance on their way to the World Series.

Under the current bracket, the Dodgers (No. 2) would take on the winner of the Braves (No. 3) vs. San Diego Padres (No. 6) Wild Card round series. The Dodgers shortstop also dismissed the notion this three-game series serves as a postseason preview.

“We’ll see how it shakes out,” said Betts.

What’s Next for the Dodgers?

The Dodgers still have two games left in this series against the Braves. That allows them two more chances to separate further in the National League postseason race.

Given the number of injuries on the roster, the club would like to get as much rest as possible. However, their rotation is starting to round into form.

They just got back Tyler Glasnow and could see Shohei Ohtani return to the mound soon. The Dodgers will once again try to ride their high-priced rotation to postseason success.

At full strength, the Dodgers will still take their chances. Even if it means playing another 2-3 games to get to their end goal of a third consecutive World Series championship.