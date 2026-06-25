Los Angeles Dodgers Star Quiets Struggles; Hits Milestone Home Run

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been baseball’s best team for a number of years now, and after another winter where they attracted a top free agent, the team are back at it again in 2026. Through their first 80 games played, the Dodgers sit atop the National League West with a 51-29 record, but shockingly, they haven’t been anywhere near 100% healthy in that time.

Not only that, but there’s been some players not anywhere near their best, but given the depth of quality young players and superstars, it’s no surprise that this team are shaping up to be World Series favorites again in 2026. With Shohei Ohtani on the roster, there’s always something special to watch for Dodgers fans, and on Wednesday, they had something extra special to cheer for with one of their fan favorites.

Mookie Betts Struggles Early in 2026

One player especially that has struggled is veteran utility man Mookie Betts, who has transformed himself from an outfielder into one of the best shortstops in baseball in recent seasons. This season, he’s appeared in just 45 games for the Dodgers, and in that time he’s been uncharacteristically poor, with the veteran All-Star hitting just .218 on the season with the OPS of .666 on pace to be a career low.

That doesn’t mean he’s been terrible, as he’s continued to show solid power with 8 home runs, but after hitting 35 and 39 in 2022 and 2023, it’s safe to say that he’s taken a major step back at the plate in recent times. While the Dodgers can survive these struggles in the regular season, if they want to go for the World Series three-peat in 2026, they will need the 33-year-old to be back at his best moving forward.

Mookie Betts Hits Milestone Home Run

While he has been struggling, Betts remains in the lineup as a solid contributor for the Dodgers, and ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the veteran SS was sitting on 299 home runs. Against starter Joe Ryan, Betts stepped up to the plate and clubbed his career homer No. 300, making him just the 42nd player in Major League Baseball history to hit the 300 home run plateau.

These struggles are not something Betts has had to deal with during the span of his 13-year career at the big league level, as No. 50 is a career .288 hitter with 300 home runs to go along with an impressive 934 RBI, putting together one of the best resumes in recent baseball history. In those 13 years, he’s been named an All-Star eight times with seven silver sluggers, four World Series rings and an MVP to cap off what’s been an amazing career thus far.

There’s still plenty of time for the 33-year-old to continue adding to his resume, and with the Dodgers charging towards yet another World Series, he’ll have the opportunity to go for ring No. 5 this fall, and with home run No. 300 having him join a list with some of baseball’s all-time greats, it’s safe to say he’ll be considered one by the end of his career.