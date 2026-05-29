On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in California.
They got the day off on Thursday following a series with the Colorado Rockies.
Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-1 (on Wednesday).
Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone
Mookie Betts has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season.
He has only appeared in 22 games after an injury kept him out for an extended period.
Right now, the future Hall of Famer is batting .182 with 16 hits, six home runs, 15 RBI’s and 13 runs.
That said, Betts had two home runs during Tuesday’s game.
Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote (on Wednesday): “Betts deleted his social media off his phone recently. He’s focused on relearning his swing, and feels he’s taken steps in the right direction after three hits last night. At 33 years old, he’s still learning the game, he says. But he’s confident he can still be Mookie Betts.”
It’s worth noting that Betts is also on the verge of a major MLB milestone.
He needs just three more home runs to become the 168th player to reach 300.
Betts And The Dodgers
Betts is in his seventh year with the Dodgers (after six with the Boston Red Sox).
He is a four-time World Series Champion (three with the Dodgers and one with the Red Sox).
The 33-year-old is looking to help the Dodgers win their third straight World Series title.
Right Now, the Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 36-20 record in 56 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 18-10 in 28 games at Dodger Stadium).
Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone