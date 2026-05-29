Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in California.

They got the day off on Thursday following a series with the Colorado Rockies.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-1 (on Wednesday).

Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone

Mookie Betts has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season.

He has only appeared in 22 games after an injury kept him out for an extended period.

Right now, the future Hall of Famer is batting .182 with 16 hits, six home runs, 15 RBI’s and 13 runs.

That said, Betts had two home runs during Tuesday’s game.