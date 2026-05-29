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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waits in the dugout before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in California.

They got the day off on Thursday following a series with the Colorado Rockies.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-1 (on Wednesday).

Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Mookie Betts has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season.

He has only appeared in 22 games after an injury kept him out for an extended period.

Right now, the future Hall of Famer is batting .182 with 16 hits, six home runs, 15 RBI’s and 13 runs.

That said, Betts had two home runs during Tuesday’s game.

Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote (on Wednesday): “Betts deleted his social media off his phone recently. He’s focused on relearning his swing, and feels he’s taken steps in the right direction after three hits last night. At 33 years old, he’s still learning the game, he says. But he’s confident he can still be Mookie Betts.”

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the World Series at Rogers Center on October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

It’s worth noting that Betts is also on the verge of a major MLB milestone.

He needs just three more home runs to become the 168th player to reach 300.

Betts And The Dodgers

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs on a ground out against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Betts is in his seventh year with the Dodgers (after six with the Boston Red Sox).

He is a four-time World Series Champion (three with the Dodgers and one with the Red Sox).

The 33-year-old is looking to help the Dodgers win their third straight World Series title.

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Right Now, the Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 36-20 record in 56 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 18-10 in 28 games at Dodger Stadium).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts On Verge Of Major MLB Milestone

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