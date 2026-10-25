Dodgers Mourn Sudden Death of Beloved Figure

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still dealing with the sting of having been swept out of the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers, who now enjoy a two games to none lead in the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays.

But as the Dodgers begin navigating their offseason earlier than they expected, they took the time to mourn a beloved figure known to generations of baseball fans.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Mourned The Death Of Hall Of Fame Sportswriter Ross Newhan

The Dodgers posted a social media message to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon in which they mourned the passing of Hall of Fame sportswriter Ross Newhan.

“The Dodgers today mourn Ross Newhan, the Hall of Fame sportswriter, who passed away this morning at the age of 89,” the Dodgers wrote. “We send our condolences to his wife Connie and their friends and family.”

Immediately, fans began reacting with messages of sympathy and remembrance.

“Rest easy, Ross. He covered the Angels and Dodgers for the LA Times from 1968 to 2004, got his Spink Award in Cooperstown in 2001, and then got to watch his son David play in the big leagues. That’s a baseball life. Thinking of his family,” one fan said.

“RIP. Great guy, great baseball writer,” wrote another fan.

This fan said, “As a baseball fan, I appreciate the writers who helped generations of us connect with the game. What a remarkable career. Rest in peace.”

Ross Newhan Was One Of The Most Recognizable Baseball Journalists In Southern California

Newhan began his sports journalism career in 1961 and went on to become a prominent columnist for the Long Beach Press-Telegram before joining the Los Angeles Times as a baseball writer, where he became a familiar name for Southern California sports fans through his Dodgers coverage.

His work earned several major honors, including the Associated Press Sports Editors Award in 1997 for his coverage of the Dodgers’ sale, and he was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame soon afterward.

In 2000, Newhan received the J.G. Taylor Spink Award from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and also co-authored Coaching Baseball Successfully.

Newhan retired in 2004 after a career that made him one of Southern California’s most recognizable baseball writers.