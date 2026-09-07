Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Surging 24-Year-Old Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be kicking off their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday evening. Los Angeles will be looking to stay hot, as they have won each of their last four games.

Now, as the Dodgers prepare for their series against the Reds, they have given one of their promising prospects a promotion.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Nelson Quiroz to Triple-A Oklahoma City

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Dodgers have promoted prospect catcher Nelson Quiroz to Triple-A Oklahoma City from Double-A Tulsa.

This is a notable promotion for Quiroz, as this is his first call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster. The 24-year-old catcher will now be aiming to impress with the Triple-A club after earning this call-up.

Quiroz Is Showing Plenty of Promise This Season in the Dodgers’ Minor League System

Quiroz landing this call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City is entirely understandable. The 5-foot-9 catcher has been having a strong season in the minors and has undoubtedly earned this opportunity because of it.

In 23 minor league games this season, Quiroz has posted one home run, one triple, seven doubles, eight RBI, and a .321 batting average. This is after he posted one home run, two triples, 13 doubles, and a .333 batting average in 55 games split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa last season.

With numbers like these, Quiroz has been showing a lot of promise in the minors. Now, he will be looking to continue to shine after getting this call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City from here.