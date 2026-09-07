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Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Surging 24-Year-Old Before Reds Series

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FTX MLB Home Run Derby X
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MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 15: Rookie Nelson Quiroz of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a ball during the FTX MLB Home Run Derby X at Campo Marte on October 15, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be kicking off their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday evening. Los Angeles will be looking to stay hot, as they have won each of their last four games.

Now, as the Dodgers prepare for their series against the Reds, they have given one of their promising prospects a promotion.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Nelson Quiroz to Triple-A Oklahoma City

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Nelson Quiroz #87 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Dodgers have promoted prospect catcher Nelson Quiroz to Triple-A Oklahoma City from Double-A Tulsa.

This is a notable promotion for Quiroz, as this is his first call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster. The 24-year-old catcher will now be aiming to impress with the Triple-A club after earning this call-up.

Quiroz Is Showing Plenty of Promise This Season in the Dodgers’ Minor League System

FTX MLB Home Run Derby X
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 15: Rookie Nelson Quiroz of the Los Angeles Dodgers greet fanss during the FTX MLB Home Run Derby X at Campo Marte on October 15, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Quiroz landing this call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City is entirely understandable. The 5-foot-9 catcher has been having a strong season in the minors and has undoubtedly earned this opportunity because of it.

In 23 minor league games this season, Quiroz has posted one home run, one triple, seven doubles, eight RBI, and a .321 batting average. This is after he posted one home run, two triples, 13 doubles, and a .333 batting average in 55 games split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa last season.

With numbers like these, Quiroz has been showing a lot of promise in the minors. Now, he will be looking to continue to shine after getting this call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Surging 24-Year-Old Before Reds Series

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