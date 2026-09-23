Dodgers Make It Official With Shohei Ohtani While Announcing Demotion

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won consecutive World Series titles and are gunning for a third, just got one of their key pieces back into the lineup, and that’s bad news for their opposition who want nothing more than to dethrone them.

The Dodgers announced that Shohei Ohtani, who hasn’t played since Sept. 7, has been activated from the Injured List. Additionally, Tarik Skubal, whom the Dodgers acquired from the Detroit Tigers in early August, has been activated from the bereavement list.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have optioned top prospect Josue De Paula to Triple-A.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Have Activated Both Shohei Ohtani And Tarik Skubal While Announcing A Demotion

The Dodgers have made it official, activating both Ohtani and Skubal while optioning De Paula to Triple-A.

But as reported by Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo, the Dodgers are considering a postseason roster spot for De Paula.

“However, per multiple sources familiar with the club’s thinking, De Paula is in the mix for a spot on the postseason roster, with the team weighing whether to take their breakout rookie or give the nod to Dalton Rushing, who is coming back from injury but is expected to be activated within the next few days,” Woo wrote via The Athletic.

Ohtani had been on the IL since earlier this month owing to right biceps inflammation and lingering soreness in his left knee. But in the words of manager Dave Roberts, he was on the mend and doing much better.

“I would say if he was a five, he’s probably an eight or a nine right now,” Roberts said of Ohtani recently.

Additionally, Roberts hinted that Ohtani would resume his normal spot as the club’s leadoff hitter.

“That’s probably the way it’s going to fall out, but I haven’t totally decided yet,” Roberts said. “I have to think about the entire lineup structure.”

So far this season, Ohtani has hit .277 with 30 home runs and 80 RBI with a .902 OPS. Before his injury, he’d gone 8-2 on the mound with an impressive 1.79 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP with 95 total strikeouts in 14 starts.

Meanwhile, Skubal has gone 11-7 with a 2.85 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP (176 total strikeouts) this season split between Detroit and Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will host Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 1

The Dodgers Optioned Josue De Paula To Triple-A

De Paula signed with the Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic in 2022 and quickly emerged as one of the organization’s top prospects.

After progressing through the minor leagues, he broke out with Double-A Tulsa in 2026, batting .303 with 27 home runs and 104 RBI in 124 games and earning Texas League MVP honors.

The Dodgers called De Paula up in September 2026, giving him his MLB debut against the Marlins on September 11. Two days later, he collected his first major league hit by launching a three-run homer off Eury Pérez.

So far this year, he’s hitting .323 with one home run and seven RBI along with a 1.081 OPS.