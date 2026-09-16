Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Andy Pages Update During Reds Series

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to complete a three-game sweep over the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Most recently, they won by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Andy Pages Update

The Dodgers continue to play without Andy Pages, as he has been out of action since August 21 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 15): “Has progressed to hitting baseballs, with the next step being hitting off the Trajekt machine.”

Before getting hurt, Pages had been batting .272 with 134 hits, 21 home runs, 80 RBIs, 72 runs and 12 stolen bases in 128 games.

Looking At Pages

Pages is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Dodgers).

He has already helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (2024-25).

The 25-year-old also made his first career MLB All-Star Games in July.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now