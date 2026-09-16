CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Most recently, they won by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Andy Pages Update
The Dodgers continue to play without Andy Pages, as he has been out of action since August 21 with an injury.
MLB.com wrote (on September 15): “Has progressed to hitting baseballs, with the next step being hitting off the Trajekt machine.”
Before getting hurt, Pages had been batting .272 with 134 hits, 21 home runs, 80 RBIs, 72 runs and 12 stolen bases in 128 games.
Looking At Pages
Pages is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Dodgers).
He has already helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (2024-25).
The 25-year-old also made his first career MLB All-Star Games in July.
Looking At The Dodgers Right Now
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to complete a three-game sweep over the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.Most recently, they won by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday.Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Andy Pages UpdateThe Dodgers continue to play without Andy Pages, as he has been out of action since August 21 with an injury.MLB.com […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Andy Pages Update During Reds Series