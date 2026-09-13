Dodgers, Phillies Get Blunt Trade Take on Twins’ Byron Buxton

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t afraid to make big moves, which has led to three World Series titles in six years, and a three-peat remains on the table with the playoffs nearing. Nonetheless, while the offseason is still a handful of weeks away for the Dodgers, could they be looking to bolster their outfield?

In a Sept. 12 article, Jake Elman of FanSided noted that Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins need to part ways this coming offseason. Buxton will turn 33 this offseason, and the Twins aren’t anywhere close to being a contender and haven’t made the postseason since 2023, as that playoff drought looks to be extending into next season.

As a result, Elman believes that the Dodgers would allow Buxton to play on a contender in the twilight of his career. Moreover, Elman notes that a trade for Buxton could let Los Angeles move on from Kyle Tucker, as the signing has drawn negative reactions in his first season as a Dodger.

“We’ll never exclude the Dodgers from a list like this, though we’d personally ask for Kyle Tucker in return,” Elman wrote in a Sept. 12 article. “Then again, given how poorly things have gone for him of late, perhaps the Dodgers would be the ones to initiate any talks involving the ex-Astros standout.”

Entering Sept. 13, Tucker has a .228 batting average with 112 hits, 14 homers, 65 RBIs, and 78 runs scored in 140 games, per StatMuse. Meanwhile, Buxton has been hitting .254 with 94 hits, 25 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 65 runs scored in 93 games this season, per StatMuse.

Phillies Could Also Be a Landing Spot for Byron Buxton

Buxton still has two years left on his contract after this season, and he does have control on any trade, as the Twins star has a five-team trade list that takes effect for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, per Spotrac.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers aren’t the only team that Elman believes makes sense for Buxton, as he sees the Philadelphia Phillies as a landing spot for the veteran outfielder.

“The Phillies are nearing the end of their championship window, so what better time to go all-in and add Buxton to the lineup?” Elman added in his article. “However, he’d likely be playing the outfield every day given Kyle Schwarber’s presence at DH.”

Dodgers Get Candid Tarik Skubal Outlook

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have one of the top pending free agents this offseason in Tarik Skubal. Los Angeles will need to decide whether spending a significant sum on Skubal is worth it; if not, they could divert that money elsewhere, especially if there’s a new salary cap.

Recently, WFAN’s Evan Roberts believes that the reigning back-to-back World Series champions are using Skubal as much as they can because Los Angeles knows it will let the veteran pitcher walk as a free agent.

“It’s August and the Dodgers have already had Tarik Skubal throw the most pitches he’s ever thrown in a game in his career and then the third most,” Roberts said in an Aug. 24 video from WFAN. “Does anyone find that peculiar? Does anyone find that to be exactly what I’m telling you?

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are not serious about keeping this guy, and this has nothing to do with the ownership situation and Mark Walter and what he’s involved with.”

Since arriving in Los Angeles before the trade deadline, Skubal has a 2-2 record with an ERA of 2.93 and 48 strikeouts in seven appearances, per StatMuse.