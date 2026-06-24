Los Angeles Dodgers Player Gets Personal News Announced During Twins Series

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Dodgers are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Dodgers Player Gets Personal News Announced

During their series with the Twins, Bobby Miller’s girlfriend (Natalie Loureda) revealed that the pair has gotten engaged.

She wrote (via Instagram): “Yesssss❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Bobby Miller wrote: “Forever❤️”

@thecjperry: “Congratulations!!!❤️”

@alyxandralopez: “Felicidades😍!!! Im so happy for you!”

@daysmade: “Oh I can’t wait to see what @dodgerswifes do for you guys !”

@destinyvenomrouge: “My Two Favorite people are getting married ahhh congrats you two😍”

@lexierojas: “my beautiful sis! So so happy for youuuuuuuuuuuu! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@la_shiruzo: “Congratulations to my favorite couple😍❤️”

@anagarciaa____: “So beautiful Nati! We are all so happy for you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Miller’s MLB Career

Miller was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career (all with the Dodgers).

Over 37 career games, Miller has gone 13-8 with a 5.44 ERA.

That said, the 27-year-old has not appeared in an MLB game this season.

Bill Plunkett of Orange County Register wrote (on June 2): “They are the forgotten men of the 40-man roster — stashed on the 60-day IL and relegated to rehabbing at Camelback Ranch. No one has been forgotten more than Bobby Miller, once a top #Dodgers prospect now trying to recover from shoulder and back issues”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into Wednesday night as the first-place team in the National League West with a 51-29 record in 80 games.

Following one more game with the Twins, they will visit Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Friday night in California (after an off day on Thursday).