Los Angeles Dodgers Player Makes Honest Statement About Trade Rumors

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners by a score of 4-2.

Eric Lauer went 6.0 innings, allowing just one hit (and no runs).

The 31-year-old has been fantastic since getting traded to the Dodgers (via the Toronto Blue Jays) earlier this season.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on May 17: “OFFICIAL: We’ve traded LHP Eric Lauer and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.”

Dodgers Player Makes Statement About Trade Rumors

Despite being acquired earlier this season, Lauer has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline coming up next week.

After Wednesday’s game, he was asked about the rumors.

Lauer (h/t Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic): “Oh, my wife hates it. No, I mean, it’s something that I was aware of coming over here that it might be like a rental thing…See a need, fill a need kind of thing. But I mean, I love it here. I think I’m thriving here, as far as I can tell.”

Looking At Lauer

Lauer was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers (in addition to the Blue Jays and Dodgers).

With the Dodgers, the 31-year-old has gone 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in nine games.

Social Media Reacts To His Comments

Here’s what people were saying in response to Ardaya’s post:

@RunTheJules: “Lauer’s run right now reminds me a bit of Tyler Anderson a few years ago with LA. Which means I don’t see LA keeping him long term (let him regress elsewhere), so might as well get some prospect capital for him in a trade.”

@GOOD_JP: “We can’t trade Lauer”

@MelissaMarlette: “They absolutely should keep him. He’s not injury prone like way too many of their other starters and frankly the Dodgers never have enough starters”