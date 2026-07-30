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Los Angeles Dodgers Player Makes Honest Statement About Trade Rumors

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Starting pitcher Eric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is removed by manager Dave Roberts #30 during the fif inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners by a score of 4-2.

Eric Lauer went 6.0 innings, allowing just one hit (and no runs).

The 31-year-old has been fantastic since getting traded to the Dodgers (via the Toronto Blue Jays) earlier this season.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on May 17: “OFFICIAL: We’ve traded LHP Eric Lauer and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.” 

Dodgers Player Makes Statement About Trade Rumors

GettyEric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after giving up two home runs in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 9, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Despite being acquired earlier this season, Lauer has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline coming up next week.

After Wednesday’s game, he was asked about the rumors.

Lauer (h/t Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic): “Oh, my wife hates it. No, I mean, it’s something that I was aware of coming over here that it might be like a rental thing…See a need, fill a need kind of thing. But I mean, I love it here. I think I’m thriving here, as far as I can tell.”

Looking At Lauer

GettyEric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lauer was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers (in addition to the Blue Jays and Dodgers).

With the Dodgers, the 31-year-old has gone 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in nine games.

Social Media Reacts To His Comments

GettyEric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Ardaya’s post:

@RunTheJules: “Lauer’s run right now reminds me a bit of Tyler Anderson a few years ago with LA. Which means I don’t see LA keeping him long term (let him regress elsewhere), so might as well get some prospect capital for him in a trade.”

@GOOD_JP: “We can’t trade Lauer”

@MelissaMarlette: “They absolutely should keep him. He’s not injury prone like way too many of their other starters and frankly the Dodgers never have enough starters”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Player Makes Honest Statement About Trade Rumors

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