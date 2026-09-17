Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Make Josue De Paula Change

On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They have won two out of the first three games, so they will look to take the series.

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Josue De Paula was not in the lineup.

That said, he had one walk off the bench.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make De Paula Change

For Thursday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 9/17 T. Edman CF F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B J. De Paula DH H. Feduccia C A. Freeland 2B M. Rojas SS J. Wrobleski SP”

De Paula is back in the lineup (and hitting 6th) on Thursday.

The 21-year-old rookie is batting .143 with two hits, one home run, three RBIs, two runs and one stolen base in his first six games at the MLB level.

He made his debut earlier this month.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on September 11: “The Dodgers have selected the contract of OF Josue De Paula and placed designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani on the injured list with right biceps inflammation, backdated to 9/8. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers moved LHP Eric Lauer to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into the day as the top team in the National League West with a 92-60 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 45-32 in 77 games on the road).

Following the Reds, the Dodgers will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Looking At The Reds Right Now

The Reds have had a tough 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 71-81 record in 152 games.

At home, the Reds have gone 37-40 in 77 games.