Dodgers React to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Perfecto Bid vs. White Sox

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto flirted with history in their 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander was perfect through 7.2 innings before shortstop Mookie Betts booted a tough hop for an error. White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters took care of the no-hit and shutout bid in the ninth.

Yamamoto spoke about his start after the game with Dodgers sideline reporter Kirsten Watson, with Yoshihiro Sonoda serving as the right-hander’s interpreter.

“Today, the biggest key for me was to be just confident, and just pound the strike zone.”

Yamamoto landed 55% of his pitches in the zone in his start.

Fabian Ardaya from The Athletic notes that this is the second time in as many seasons that Yamamoto has lost a no-hit bid to a ninth-inning homer. He was one out away from a no-hitter on September 6, 2025, against the Baltimore Orioles before Jackson Holliday ended that.

“After the home runs, they took a moment for me. They told me let’s get three more outs.”

Yamamoto retired Edgar Quero on a flyout before giving way to left-hander Alex Vesia. Vesia sealed the win just eight pitches later.

Mookie Betts on Error that Ended Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Perfect Game Bid

Mookie Betts was one of the first players to meet with the media after the game. The Dodgers’ shortstop mishandled a ground ball from Chase Meidroth. The ball deflected to second baseman Santiago Espinal, who could not handle the deflection.

“Just a routine ground ball that I missed,” said Betts following the game on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “I’m not making any excuses.”

Betts said he was aware a perfect game was going on. He says that doesn’t excuse him for missing that play.

“I did everything I was supposed to do; I just didn’t catch the ball.”

Yamamoto gave Betts a tap on the butt following the bottom of the eighth as a sign of support for his shortstop.

Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing Discusses Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Start

Dalton Rushing got the start behind the plate. He and Yamamoto worked in tandem to keep White Sox hitters guessing on the day.

“Everything was on, makes things a little easier on you,” said Rushing on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “He got Strike 1 a lot. From a hitting side, that’s very hard to battle out of a hole against a guy like that with six different pitches. It was really, really fun to work with him today.”

Yamamoto’s first-pitch strike rate wasn’t necessarily indicative of a pitcher flirting with a no-hitter. Of the 27 batters he faced, he had a first-pitch strike to only 14 of them. Although that wasn’t a particular problem, given the results of the game.

Rushing was reminded of Yamamoto’s no-no bid from last season.

“Goes to show you the type of pitcher he is. The amount of times he can go out there and do something like that, and carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Obviously he’s a special talent.”

Rushing said he didn’t think about the perfect game until the sixth, seventh inning. He believes that Yamamoto will have more shots at baseball history after a couple near-misses.