Recent Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviving Career With Cubs After Rough 2025 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million contract in the 2024-25 offseason. Even though the Dodgers won the World Series last year, Los Angeles certainly regrets the signing.

However, Conforto, 33, has revived his career this season after signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs in February.

Recent Los Angeles Dodgers Player Michael Conforto Reviving Career With Cubs

With the Dodgers last year, Conforto posted -0.6 fWAR and an abysmal .199/.305/.333 (83 wRC+) slash line with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 486 plate appearances over 138 games.

For many teams, signing a player to a $17 million deal who plays below replacement level could be enough to destroy their playoff chances. But for the Dodgers, they had no problem reaching the World Series with Conforto left off the postseason roster.

The Dodgers are experiencing a somewhat similar situation this year, as the club signed outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal in the offseason, and he’s hitting just .244/.341/.375 (102 wRC+) with 0.9 bWAR in 91 games. Even with Tucker playing below expectations, the Dodgers have the best record (61-36) and run differential (+149) in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers may not have gotten what they expected from Conforto, but the Cubs have received a much higher level of production from the veteran outfielder this season.

Even though he signed a minor-league deal, Conforto made Chicago’s Opening Day roster. In 93 plate appearances over 37 games through May 31, Conforto slashed .269/.376/.538 (151 wRC+) with four home runs, nine doubles and 13 RBI.

Conforto took a step back in June, hitting just .154/.214/.256 with one home run, one double and four RBI in 42 plate appearances over 18 games. However, he’s been much better this month, going 7-for-23 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI across seven games.

Michael Conforto Has Been a Key Part of the Cubs’ Offense in 2026

Even though it’s been a bit of an up-and-down year for Conforto, he has overall been productive for the Cubs, posting a .243/.331/.486 (123 wRC+) slash line in 160 plate appearances.

His defense hasn’t been great for Chicago, but it hasn’t been terrible, either, with -2 Defensive Runs Saved and -1 Outs Above Average in 185 innings between right and left field. Conforto, a left-handed hitter, also doesn’t start every day, with just five at-bats against southpaws. However, he has two home runs in those five at-bats, so maybe Craig Counsell should consider giving him more opportunities against lefties.

The point is, Conforto isn’t a perfect, full-time player, but his production as a minor-league signee is impressive. Dodgers fans wish he could’ve done that for their favorite team when he was being paid like a star, but they should be happy for his career revival in Chicago.

Conforto began his MLB career with the New York Mets in 2015. In seven seasons (2015-21) with New York, the outfielder slashed .255/.356/.468 with 132 home runs and 396 RBI. He missed the 2022 season after undergoing right shoulder surgery, then spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hitting .238/.322/.418 with 35 home runs and 124 RBI across 255 games.