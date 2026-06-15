Red Sox, Dodgers Get Clear Trade Idea Involving Aroldis Chapman

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West at 45-27 as they get set for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins on June 15. Still, attention continues to shift toward what the front office might do ahead of the trade deadline as they chase a third straight World Series title.

While much of the talk centers on Tarik Skubal, other options could come at a lower cost in terms of prospects. Christopher Kline of FanSided recently outlined four potential targets the Dodgers could consider.

This season, Los Angeles has one of the better bullpens in MLB, and that’s without Edwin Diaz, who has been on the injured list since April 20 due to loose bodies in his right elbow that required surgery. However, could they make a move to make it a three-headed monster in the late innings of a game?

One of the targets Kline believes the Dodgers should pursue is Boston Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman, and as part of this trade idea, he has left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris going the other way.

“L.A. has received next to nothing from Edwin Díaz, their high-profile free agent signing who’s stuck on the IL,” Kline wrote in a June 14 article. “And yet, the Dodgers look insurmountable late in games. Why not double down?

“With rumors of San Diego and other NL contenders hunting big-name closers, Los Angeles has the prospect capital to swoop in and add Aroldis Chapman, just because. A three-headed monster of Chapman, Scott and Díaz come October, could render the Dodgers’ pitching staff damn near insurmountable.”

Aroldis Chapman Remains an Impact Reliever

Despite being 38 years old, Chapman is still an effective reliever. So far this season, the veteran closer is 0-1 with an ERA of 0.44, 28 strikeouts, and 14 saves in 21 appearances, per StatMuse. As a result, he would be a valuable arm in the bullpen for the Dodgers.

“With their rotation as strong as it is — and it should only get healthier later on — a Dodgers bullpen upgrade could be the cherry on top of what is already a promising three-peat bid,” Kline added in his article. “Chapman can still sit in the triple digits, and he has a 0.44 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 20.2 innings this season.”

Chapman is under contract this season and has a vesting option for next season, per ESPN. It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox decide to flip their valuable asset for a prospect that can help them in the future.

Aroldis Chapman Would Make Dodgers Bullpen Unstoppable

Trading for Chapman would be the classic case of the rich getting richer, given that the Dodgers bullpen has bounced back this season after a challenging 2025 campaign.

Moreover, one of the players who is bouncing back is Tanner Scott. So far this season, Scott has a 1-3 record, a 2.48 ERA, 35 strikeouts, and seven saves in 31 appearances, per StatMuse.

“The Dodgers’ bullpen was their almost-fatal flaw last season,” Kline wrote. “Not so much in 2026: The Los Angeles bullpen has mowed down opponents all year long, led by a resurgent Tanner Scott and World Series hero turned high-leverage monster, Will Klein.”