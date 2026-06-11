Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series finale, the Dodgers announced that they had released Logan Allen from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Oklahoma City Comets released LHP Logan Allen.”

Allen did not appear in a game for the Dodgers.

He had gone 2-4 with a 6.08 ERA in 12 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Allen’s MLB Career

Allen was picked in the 8th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He started out his MLB career with the San Diego Padres.

Following San Diego, Allen played part of four seasons for the Cleveland Guardians.

Allen has also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks over five total MLB seasons.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season (with Arizona).

Over 45 career games, the 29-year-old has gone 5-11 with a 5.79 ERA.

@dodger_daily wrote (on May 30): “Logan Allen needed 30 pitches and struggled to make it out of the first inning last night for AAA. Then, he settled in very well and hung zeroes the rest of his outing. When it was all said and done, he turned in a really good start. 5IP | 5H | 1R | 4Ks | 1BB Back-to-back excellent starts for Allen, who has given up just 3 runs in those outings that total 10.2 innings. He has also sandwiched an outing on May 17th, where he gave up 5 runs in 6 innings, with a third very good outing out of his last 4. In that outing on May 12, he gave up just 1 run in 4 innings.”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 43-25 record in 68 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 21-13 in 34 games on the road).