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Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 29: Relief pitcher Logan Allen #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 8-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player

GettyLogan Allen #54 of the Cleveland Indians delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 14, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of their series finale, the Dodgers announced that they had released Logan Allen from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Oklahoma City Comets released LHP Logan Allen.”

Allen did not appear in a game for the Dodgers.

He had gone 2-4 with a 6.08 ERA in 12 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Allen’s MLB Career

GettyLogan Allen #54 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the third inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on July 01, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Allen was picked in the 8th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He started out his MLB career with the San Diego Padres.

Following San Diego, Allen played part of four seasons for the Cleveland Guardians.

GettyLogan Allen #54 of the Cleveland Indians delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the top of the first inning at Progressive Field on August 27, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Allen has also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks over five total MLB seasons.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season (with Arizona).

Over 45 career games, the 29-year-old has gone 5-11 with a 5.79 ERA.

@dodger_daily wrote (on May 30): “Logan Allen needed 30 pitches and struggled to make it out of the first inning last night for AAA. Then, he settled in very well and hung zeroes the rest of his outing. When it was all said and done, he turned in a really good start. 5IP | 5H | 1R | 4Ks | 1BB Back-to-back excellent starts for Allen, who has given up just 3 runs in those outings that total 10.2 innings. He has also sandwiched an outing on May 17th, where he gave up 5 runs in 6 innings, with a third very good outing out of his last 4. In that outing on May 12, he gave up just 1 run in 4 innings.”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 43-25 record in 68 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 21-13 in 34 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game

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