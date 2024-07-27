Dodgers ‘Interested’ in Reunion With 44-Year-Old Former Star: Report

The Dodgers are clearing out roster space for a wave of pitchers who are returning from injury, including successful (so far, at least) comebacks from Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw, as well as budding rookie River Ryan. There’s still hope, though no clear timeline, for a return by rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has not pitched since June.

That was the reason the Dodgers let starter James Paxton go via a trade to the Red Sox, despite Paxton’s 8-2 record and valuable contribution as an innings-eater amid the wave of pitching injuries.

The Dodgers could yet be active on the MLB trade market, with another starter potentially on the radar, but according to one report, the team might be willing to turn back the clock on a former starter who is pushing the limits of his welcome in MLB: 44-year-old Rich Hill, whose best days came with the Dodgers.

That’s according to veteran Red Sox reporter Peter Abraham, who contributes to NESN and covered Hill during his Boston days. Abraham wrote on Twitter/X this week: “Rich Hill is back on the mound and has interest from the Yankees and Dodgers. At 44, the lefty is hoping to get back for what would be a 20th season in the majors.”

Dodgers Trade Targets Among MLB’s Biggest

Amid a wave of rumors that has Dodgers fans dreaming of All-Star starters like Tarik Skubal of the Tigers and Garrett Crochet of the White Sox, a potential Hill signing is … less than inspiring.

Still, Hill is not a terrible option, if the idea is to have him work as a spot starter during the second half and in long relief in the playoffs. He has not worked much out of the bullpen in his long career, but had the role in 2014 when he was acquired by the Yankees as a lefty specialist. That year, he worked just 5.1 innings over 14 games.

Despite fighting through some significant injuries, Hill has compiled a record of 90-73 in 19 years, with a 4.01 ERA. The best of those years came with the Dodgers, of course, between 2016 and 2019, after L.A. acquired him from Oakland in a five-player deal.

With the Dodgers, Hill went 39-19 in four years, with a 3.00 ERA and a WHIP of 1.082. He was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA 13 starts into the 2019 season when he injured his elbow, ending his Dodgers tenure, and required Tommy John surgery.

Hill has 13 career postseason appearances and has a 1-2 record with a 3.06 ERA in those games. Remarkably, in 12 starts he has nine playoff no-decisions.

Rich Hill Could Be an Experienced Postseason Arm

The Dodgers could use an experienced lefty like Hill to chew up some starts when needed and get lefties out in the playoffs.

They still have bigger fish to fry, though, and any chance that Hill returns to the big leagues will have to wait until teams reset their roster following next week’s trade deadline.

Hill could be a temporary fill-in for Yamamoto, though the team remains confident their rookie will be back before the end of the season.

“The way he’s progressing and how he’s feeling and going through the process right now, we feel really good he’ll be back before the end of the year,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said recently.

Yamamoto was getting increasingly impressive as the year went on, going 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 14 starts.