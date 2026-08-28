Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Statement After Braves Series

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Dodgers lost by a score of 1-0.

They were also swept in the three-game series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Statement

After the game, manager Dave Roberts met with the media (via SportsNet LA).

Roberts: “It just goes back to you just got to persevere. We got a good ball club. We’ve been through this before. We win six in a row, you feel like you’ve got some traction, you’ve got some good things going, and then you get smacked in the face and you lose three.. I do think our guys are resilient, and we didn’t lay down. I like the at-bats, the fight. It just didn’t happen. This guy was really good tonight. But now we got the Tigers, who are in their last fight to the end, and you got a team that we don’t know very well. I expect us to come out and follow Tarik’s fire, which he will have tomorrow night, and feed off of that. But again, all facets of the game. We got to catch it, we got to pitch it, we got to take good at-bats, and then see what happens.”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with an 80-54 record in 134 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 40-28 in 68 games on the road).

On Friday night, the Dodgers will visit the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

As for the Braves, they are at the top of the National League East with a 79-55 record in 134 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 45-23 in 68 games at home).

Following the Dodgers, the Braves will now remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

It’s very possible that the Dodgers and Braves will meet in the 2026 MLB playoffs.