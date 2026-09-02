Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Statement During Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers played the first game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home).

They lost by a score of 13-8.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Statement

After the game, manager Dave Roberts met with the media (h/t SportsNet LA).

Reporter: “What did you just see from the group, either from the pitching or just kind of as a whole, that you can take away from this outing?”

Roberts: “From the day, I think there were some positives with the at-bats. I liked some of the swings. I like taking walks when given to us. I like being able to push some runs across. I just think tonight we got behind the eight-ball. Eric wasn’t sharp, and there was a lot of hard contact. Not efficient, pitch count up. So we had a tough start tonight, but it was good to see us keep fighting. Looking at the pen, I feel good with the leverage guys that we have for the next two games, and I feel good about our starters the next two nights. So number one is just try to flush this one and win tomorrow night and give ourselves a chance to win the series.”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with an 82-56 record in 138 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 40-27 in 67 games at home).

Following their series with the Cardinals, the Dodgers will remain at home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

On the other side, the Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 69-70 record in 139 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 35-32 in 67 games on the road).

After the Dodgers, the Cardinals will visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in Denver.