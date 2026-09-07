Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Mookie Betts Statement

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in California.

They won by a score of 7-5.

Mookie Betts hit the game-winning homer in the 8th inning.

Roberts Makes Honest Betts Statement

After the game, manager Dave Roberts was asked about Betts when he met with the media (h/t SportsNet LA).

Reporter: “Why do you think it is the last couple of years now with Mookie where it’s been slow for the first months and it seems like August, September’s really kind of normalized the season? What do you think led to that, and how do you think he’s been able to kind of do that this year?”

Roberts: “One thought is, in the early part of the season, he’s trying to build a season, and it’s just ups and downs of a season. And I think at some point he just kind of puts that to the side and just focuses on helping the team win. Not to say that he’s not trying to help the team win early on, but I think that in his eyes, the season’s lost as far as the stats. And so now it just, in a weird way, takes the pressure off trying to have a great season. And then it gets to be a little bit more focused on each game and frees him up a little bit.”

Looking At Betts

Betts is in the middle of his 7th season playing for the Dodgers.

He has helped the franchise win three World Series title in that span.

Right now, the future Hall of Famer is batting .246 with 102 hits, 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, 57 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with an 86-57 record in 143 games.

They will host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.