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Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update Ahead of Absence vs. Mariners

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Shohei Ohtani
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani is available as a pinch hitter in Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners, and he will ramp up as a pitcher in the coming days.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have been faced with a scare after the injury news to superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, 32, has been given the day off in the Dodgers’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. The designated hitter/starting pitcher is experiencing left knee inflammation and a right biceps injury.

Before Thursday’s game, manager Dave Roberts provided some more intel on Shohei Ohtani.

Roberts said that Ohtani wanted to play through the setbacks, but the final decision was for him to sit out. The Dodgers manager added that Ohtani is available coming off the bench for Los Angeles on Thursday. He is “confident” that he will return for the Dodgers on Friday.

Ohtani is still scheduled to ramp up as a pitcher “in the coming days,” wrote Nelson Espinal of Dodgers Nation.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update Ahead of Absence vs. Mariners

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