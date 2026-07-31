Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update Ahead of Absence vs. Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have been faced with a scare after the injury news to superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, 32, has been given the day off in the Dodgers’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. The designated hitter/starting pitcher is experiencing left knee inflammation and a right biceps injury.

Before Thursday’s game, manager Dave Roberts provided some more intel on Shohei Ohtani.

Roberts said that Ohtani wanted to play through the setbacks, but the final decision was for him to sit out. The Dodgers manager added that Ohtani is available coming off the bench for Los Angeles on Thursday. He is “confident” that he will return for the Dodgers on Friday.

Ohtani is still scheduled to ramp up as a pitcher “in the coming days,” wrote Nelson Espinal of Dodgers Nation.