Roki Sasaki Is Heading to the IL and the Dodgers Should Be Concerned

Los Angeles Dodgers Roki Sasaki, the 23-year-old flamethrower hailed as Japan’s next significant pitching export, is heading to the injured list, and the Dodgers are left wondering if they bought into the wrong version of the dream.

Dodgers Nation reported that manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Tuesday that Sasaki is dealing with arm soreness following his latest outing. At the time, the club did not make an official decision; they were “sorting out” whether an IL stint was required. If recent Dodgers history tells us anything, when there’s smoke like this, there’s usually a tear, a setback, or a shutdown looming.

Soon enough, MLB.com confirmed that Sasaki will be heading to the injured list with shoulder impingement.

The Stats Don’t Lie — But They Do Hurt

In his last start, Sasaki didn’t strike out a single batter. That’s right — the pitcher who once struck out 19 in a perfect game in NPB couldn’t miss a bat over four innings against major league hitters. He gave up five runs on five hits and two walks, needing 61 pitches to survive.

Once brushing 100 mph, his fastball has been sitting closer to 96. The swing-and-miss rate on his four-seamer is down to 10.1%, well below expectations for a guy built up as a frontline ace.

Through eight starts, Sasaki has thrown 34.1 innings, walked 22, struck out 24, and owns a 4.72 ERA. For someone advertised as a generational talent, those numbers don’t just underwhelm — they raise red flags.

From Crying in April to Sidelined in May?

It’s easy to forget how rocky Sasaki’s first MLB outing was. After getting pulled early, reports circulated that he broke down in tears in the dugout, visibly shaken by the failure to live up to sky-high expectations. Some defended the emotion. Others questioned the makeup.

Just one month later, it’s not nerves holding him back — it’s his arm.

This new situation wasn’t supposed to be part of the script. The Dodgers didn’t outbid half the league and endure complex international negotiations for a pitcher who can’t finish the fifth or hold his velocity. They bought potential — 100 mph heat, a cartoonish splitter, and ace-level upside. Instead, they’ve gotten a pitcher struggling with command, confidence, and health.

Another Name on an Overcrowded Injury Report

Injuries have already ravaged the Dodgers’ rotation. Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May just returned. Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow are still on the shelf. Bobby Miller has not been good enough. The last thing L.A. needs is another arm going dark.

And yet, here we are, possibly days away from Sasaki being the following headline in the team’s IL scroll.

Right-hander J.P. Feyereisen had already joined the club, despite being recently optioned — a pretty strong indicator that a roster move is imminent.

Hype vs. Reality

To be clear: Sasaki is still immensely talented. His splitter is still one of the nastiest pitches in the game, and his track record in Japan was legitimate. But this is the major leagues. Stuff alone doesn’t carry you, especially when your fastball is dropping in velocity, your mechanics are inconsistent, and your confidence leaks with every outing.

Sasaki came to L.A. as the next international superstar. Right now, he looks like a project — and a fragile one at that.

Is This a Blip or the Beginning of a Bust?

No one’s ready to slap the “bust” label on Sasaki yet. But make no mistake — this isn’t what the Dodgers paid for, and they know it.

If he hits the injured list, it won’t just be a blow to the Dodgers’ pitching depth. It’ll be a reality check on the risk they took and a warning about how quickly potential can crumble under pressure, pain, and expectations.