Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Faces Backlash for What He Said After Troubling Outing

I

t has been a difficult stretch for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki dating back to June 12.

Although the Dodgers outlasted the San Diego Padres 12-7 on Thursday night, Sasaki lasted just 3.0 innings, allowing seven hits, six earned runs, and two walks before exiting the game.

Sasaki is now 3-5 this season with a 5.40 ERA across 15 starts and 75.0 innings pitched.

Roki Sasaki’s Postgame Comments

Speaking through an interpreter after the game, Sasaki drew backlash for suggesting he did not pitch poorly against San Diego, despite surrendering six earned runs.

“I don’t think my stuff was bad today. I threw a pretty good fastball, felt pretty good about my off-speed pitches as well,” Sasaki said through his interpreter. “They actually fouled off a lot of pitches. Well maybe because of the intensity of my fastball or maybe my command issues. I feel like I have to work on those things to improve, to get better.

“I mean last outing I wasn’t able to execute my pitches and I fell behind in the count… but this time I was able to execute my pitches at some point, but still at some point there’s a lot of things involved.”

“I don’t think my stuff was bad today.” Roki Sasaki (3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 88 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 12-7 win over the Padres. pic.twitter.com/evudjF4WiA — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 3, 2026

Sasaki Under Fire

“Oh he’s delusional. He gave up a 3 run HR to a dude batting .174 who just came back from a rehab assignment and has been mid throughout his major league career,” killershot20 said.

“This dude, as I’ve said from his debut, is NOT a starter. He’s living rent free in his own head,” chaseisblazed commented.

“It wasn’t just ‘not bad’ — you were terrible; there is just too much inconsistency from this man,” Humbert29279341 wrote.

Tokensky added, “he’s right. It was atrocious.”

“Not bad, it was terrible bro,” Jack28543105 posted.

Dave Roberts Addresses Poor Outing

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed another rough outing from Sasaki after the game but made it clear he remains confident in the 24-year-old right-hander.

“They were on everything Roki threw,” Roberts said. “You could see it. Everything. So we’re going to do a little dive. I don’t know if he was tipping his pitches, but they were on everything, so we’re going to look at that.”

Roberts also confirmed Sasaki will remain in the rotation and make his next scheduled start, noting the Dodgers do not have many alternatives because of injuries.

“Yeah, he’ll start next week too. Right now, the team doesn’t have any other options. And for him, grinding through this rough patch and coming out the other side? That’s going to be a hell of a learning experience.”