Dodgers Provide Roki Sasaki Insight Ahead of Return From Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced multiple injury scares in the pitching rotation. Still, they remain focused on preparing for a third straight World Series win.

One question about the Dodgers’ pitching centers on right-hander Roki Sasaki. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since revealing a blister on his throwing hand. He is eyeing a return before the postseason, although his role in Los Angeles’ rotation remains unknown.

Learning of Blake Snell’s recent groin injury has forced the Dodgers to pivot to a new strategy.

“To be safe, the Dodgers are likely to keep building up Roki Sasaki as a starter,” wrote The Athletic’s Katie Woo. “Sasaki threw a four-inning simulated game Wednesday in Cincinnati. While the Dodgers would prefer to use Sasaki in relief in the postseason, keeping him stretched out on a starter’s workload is smart insurance as they await further developments with Snell.”

Roki Sasaki’s Success as a Postseason Relief Pitcher

While struggling in his first year with the Dodgers in 2025, the team moved Roki Sasaki to a relief role during the postseason. This change worked out well for Los Angeles on its path to a World Series win.

Through nine appearances during the 2025 postseason, Sasaki finished with a 0.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, three saves, and two holds. He allowed just one earned run across his postseason run.

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Sasaki transitioned into 2026 with similar struggled as the year prior. In 23 starts this season, the second-year starter has a 5-5 record, 4.60 ERA, and 1.33 WHIP across 119.1 innings pitched.

Los Angeles is preparing to have a stacked postseason rotation. It includes 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow.

Dodgers Are Closing in on a First-Round Bye

With a little over a week left of the MLB regular season, the Dodgers have their eyes set on clinching a first-round bye in the postseason. Earlier this week, Los Angeles earned the NL West title.

Now, finishing as a top-two team in the National League will secure a top seed and a much-needed break before their postseason run. Entering Friday, the Dodgers hold a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed.

The top position in the NL is also very much on the table. The Milwaukee Brewers currently own the spot, but hold just a two-game lead over the Dodgers.

It will definitely be something to monitor heading into the weekend. Los Angeles faces the San Francisco Giants in two separate series and the San Diego Padres to finish out their regular season.