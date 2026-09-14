Los Angeles Dodgers Rookie Josue De Paula Makes Heartfelt Statement

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Miami Marlins (in Florida).

The Dodgers lost by a score of 6-4.

That said, Josue De Paula had two hits (including one home run) and three RBIs.

Dodgers Rookie Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, de Paula met with the media (h/t SportsNet LA).

Reporter: “Since you made your major-league debut, we’ve been seeing you consistently get on base, but you’ve been looking for that first big-league swing. When you not only hit the three-run homer, but just made contact with that ball. How special was it for you to hit your first major-league hit and home run?”

de Paula: “I’ll never forget it. It was awesome knowing that my parents here in that moment. Try to do something for the team, keep the ball rolling, and that was the result. So that was awesome.”

Reporter: “We saw the emotions from you, but what was it like seeing the reaction from your teammates in the dugout?”

de Paula: “It was sick to see all them react that way. They were all rooting for me. So they’ve been great and accepting me into the team. So it’s awesome.”

Social Media On De Paula

Here’s what people were saying:

@Bnicklaus7: “Josue De Paula’s first 10 plate appearances in the majors: -4 walks -1 moonshot home run”

Foul Territory: “The Dodgers dugout is FIRED UP after Josue De Paula hits a long home run for his first-career hit”

Just Baseball: “JOSUE DE PAULA, WELCOME TO THE SHOW! His 1st MLB hit is a 416 FT bomb and he’s HYPED 😤”

Katie Woo: “Yes way Josue. Josue De Paula’s first major-league hit is a towering three-run shot up several rows of the second deck at loanDepot Park.”

Dodger Insider: “Josue De Paula has now worked four walks in nine Major League plate appearances.”