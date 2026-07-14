Los Angeles Dodgers Make Roster Move on 2-Year MLB Player During All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a roster move on the first day of the All-Star break, outrighting left-hander Charlie Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma.

Per Barnes’ transactions log on MLB.com: “Los Angeles Dodgers sent LHP Charlie Barnes outright to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Roster Move on 2-Year MLB Player Charlie Barnes

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 14: Charlie Barnes #85 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 14, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)The Dodgers designated Barnes for assignment on Saturday as a corresponding move to reinstating right-hander Landon Knack from the 60-day injured list.

Since Barnes has been outrighted in the past, he can reject his assignment and elect free agency.

More About Barnes

Barnes, 30, began the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs, who signed the left-hander to a minor-league deal on Jan. 26, 2026. After going back and forth from Triple-A Iowa, Barnes was designated for assignment by Chicago on May 6.

Despite being on the Cubs’ 26-man roster two separate times this year, he made just one appearance for the club, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter with one strikeout across three innings.

The Dodgers claimed Barnes off waivers from the Cubs on May 9. The left-hander has also gone back and forth from Triple-A during his time with the Dodgers. In nine innings over three appearances with Los Angeles, Barnes has allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits, three home runs and three walks with just three strikeouts.

At the Triple-A level this season, Barnes has recorded a 4.39 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP, 55 strikeouts and 24 walks in 55 1/3 innings across 14 outings (11 starts).

The Minnesota Twins selected Barnes in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson.

Barnes reached the majors with Minnesota in 2021, posting a rough 5.92 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 16 walks in 38 innings across nine appearances (eight starts). He didn’t return to the big leagues until this year with the Cubs.

The Twins released Barnes in the 2021-22 offseason. He then spent four seasons with the Lotte Giants of the KBO in Korea. During his time overseas, Barnes posted three straight seasons of a mid-3.00s ERA and at least 150 innings. He made just eight appearances last year before signing a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds during the season.

Barnes struggled during his time in the Reds organization, posting a 7.13 ERA with a 1.92 WHIP in 24 innings across six starts for Triple-A Louisville.

Barnes’ four-seamer and sinker sit in the high-80s. He complements those pitches with a slider, changeup and sweeper.

We’ll see if Barnes decides to stick with the Dodgers or elect free agency. As MLB Trade Rumors noted, Los Angeles frequently shuffles through bullpen arms, so Barnes may stick around to see if he can get another opportunity in the majors with the club. But by electing free agency, he may be able to find a team that would be more willing to give him an extended look in the majors.