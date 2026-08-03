LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to third after a single from Hyeseong Kim #6 during the second inning against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium on May 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
For Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.
Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 8/3 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF E. Hernández 3B E. Alfonzo C J. Wrobleski SP”
The 25-year-old is currently batting .253 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 37 runs in 74 games.
He is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Dodgers).
Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 04: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring off a single hit by Andy Pages #44 during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.The Dodgers are coming off an 8-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox (at home).Dalton Rushing did not play in the game.Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Rushing DecisionFor Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.Via Underdog […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision Before Cubs Series