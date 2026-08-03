Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision Before Cubs Series

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers are coming off an 8-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox (at home).

Dalton Rushing did not play in the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Rushing Decision

For Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 8/3 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF E. Hernández 3B E. Alfonzo C J. Wrobleski SP”

Rushing remains out of the lineup on Monday.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .253 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 37 runs in 74 games.

He is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Dodgers).

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup