Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update During Reds Series

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the third game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update

The Dodgers continue to play without one of their best players, as Dalton Rushing has been out since September 5.

On Wednesday, they announced the latest update on Rushing.

MLB.com wrote (on September 16): “Working through a hitting progression. He will not catch again this season, but he could return as a hitter.”

Before getting hurt, Rushing had been batting .249 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 37 runs in 78 games.

According to the site, he could still return to the Dodgers this month.

Rushing will turn 26 in February.

Looking At Rushing

Rushing was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Dodgers.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level.

Last season, Rushing also appeared in one playoff game.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series titles.

They are once again in the middle of an outstanding season.

Right now, the Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 92-59 record in 151 games.

The Dodgers will have one more game against the Reds on Thursday afternoon.

They will then return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night in Los Angeles.