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Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update During Reds Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the dugout before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the third game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update

GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out swinging during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Dodgers continue to play without one of their best players, as Dalton Rushing has been out since September 5.

On Wednesday, they announced the latest update on Rushing.

MLB.com wrote (on September 16): “Working through a hitting progression. He will not catch again this season, but he could return as a hitter.”

GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before getting hurt, Rushing had been batting .249 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 37 runs in 78 games.

According to the site, he could still return to the Dodgers this month.

Rushing will turn 26 in February.

Looking At Rushing

GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring off a single hit by Andy Pages #44 during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Rushing was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Dodgers.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level.

Last season, Rushing also appeared in one playoff game.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a single in the 7th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series titles.

They are once again in the middle of an outstanding season.

Right now, the Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 92-59 record in 151 games.

GettyJosue De Paula #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Dodgers will have one more game against the Reds on Thursday afternoon.

They will then return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update During Reds Series

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