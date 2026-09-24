Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They are coming off a 5-1 loss on Wednesday night.

Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update

This week, the Dodgers announced the latest update on Dalton Rushing.

He has been out since September 5 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 22): “Could be activated before the end of the regular season so that the Dodgers can evaluate him as a bench option. He will only be a hitter.”

Before getting hurt, Rushing had been batting .249 with 55 hits, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 37 runs in 78 games.

Rushing was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Dodgers).

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have had another fantastic season.

They are currently 97-61 in 158 games.

The MLB wrote (on September 17): “NL West #CLINCHED! For the 13th time in the last 14 years, the @Dodgers are the division champions!”

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 7-3 (and they are 51-29 in 80 games at home).

Following one more game with the Padres, they will finish the regular season with a series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Dodgers are looking to win their third straight World Series title.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

The Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with an 88-70 record in 158 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The San Diego Padres not only reduce their magic number to 1 by beating the Dodgers, 5-1, but they also move into the top wild-card position and home-field advantage in the wild-card round. They have a 1-game lead over the Cubs and Phillies with 4 remaining games”