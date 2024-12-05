Dodgers Predicted to Sign Former Cy Young for $12 Million

Dave Roberts celebrating after winning the 2024 World Series.

In recent offseasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a team free agents want to play for. Whether it’s the money the Dodgers offer or the chance to compete in a World Series every season, players want to play in Los Angeles.

For free agents with lower value than they typically have, signing with the Dodgers on a short-term deal could help them make money in the future. That could make them a logical landing spot for right-hander Shane Bieber, who’s coming off Tommy John surgery.

If Bieber had stayed healthy throughout his career, he’d likely be looking at an expensive long-term deal. Instead, Bieber could be looking at a one-year deal with decent AAV to set himself up for the 2025 offseason.

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors linked Bieber to the Dodgers, predicting he would sign with Los Angeles on a one-year, $12 million deal, a contract that would make sense for both sides.

“The 2020 AL Cy Young winner, Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery in April and will likely be out into next summer. In a recent appearance on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast, Bieber told host Rob Bradford he’s recently begun throwing weighted balls but added that his doctors have not provided him with a specific timetable for his return to game action…

“Bieber will turn 30 next May. Some teams might hope to land him on a two-year deal that pays him more in 2026 with a lesser 2025 salary in what’ll be an injury-shortened season. For Bieber, however, it’s likely more appealing to sign a deal that’ll allow him to get back to market next offseason. A two-year deal would put him back on the market ahead of his age-32 season, and the gap between free agent deals for pitchers starting at age 31 and age 32 is significant,” MLB Trade Rumors team wrote on November 4.

Bieber Could Be Intrigued With Pitching in Big Moments

If a pitcher wants to regain his value, throwing the baseball at an elite level in the postseason would help that. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the playoffs every season and are usually competing for a World Series.

Bieber would have the opportunity to toe the rubber for the Dodgers every five days when he’s fully healthy and he should be more than good to go in October of 2025.

Blake Snell spoke about what winning a World Series would mean to him, and while his free agency case was different than Bieber’s, his comments show why Bieber should want to play for the Dodgers.

“I’ve been there, but I’ve failed,” the left-hander said in December, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “They’ve been there. They succeeded. So being able to see what that’s like, hearing from them, and then also, you know, hopefully helping with just the hunger of wanting to do this every year, to win a World Series. That’s why we all play. It’s what makes the offseason worth it, is to get to the playoffs. It’s what makes all season worth it.”

Dodgers Plan to Continue Spending

Signing another starter isn’t out of the question for the Los Angeles Dodgers. If healthy, their rotation seems set, but with the injuries they’ve dealt with and will continue to deal with early in 2025, Bieber could be in their plans.

The Dodgers’ adding a pitcher with a career 3.22 ERA for just $12 million would be a no-brainer. He has the potential to be the steal of the offseason.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said the team plans to continue to add talent, making it possible that Bieber ends up in Los Angeles despite signing Snell.

“I think with the position we’re in right now and the success we’ve had it puts us in position to be even more aggressive,” Friedman said.