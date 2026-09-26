Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Big Shohei Ohtani News Before Giants Game

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their series against the San Francisco Giants with a 2-0 win.

Now, the Dodgers will be aiming to pick up another victory against San Francisco on Saturday.

As the Dodgers prepare for their Saturday game against the Giants, they have announced some notable lineup news regarding Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani Dropping to Second in the Dodgers’ Batting Order

After being Los Angeles’ leadoff hitter for their most recent game against the Giants, Ohtani will now be batting second for them on Saturday.

With Ohtani dropping in the Dodgers’ batting order, Mookie Betts will be their leadoff hitter. With this, Ohtani and Betts are both simply switching spots in Los Angeles’ batting order.

Here is the Dodgers’ full lineup for their Saturday matchup against the Giants, as reported by Underdog MLB: M. Betts SS S. Ohtani DH W. Smith C T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF M. Rojas 3B A. Pages CF E. Hernández 1B T. Edman 2B

Dodgers 9/26 M. Betts SS

S. Ohtani DH

W. Smith C

T. Hernández LF

K. Tucker RF

M. Rojas 3B

A. Pages CF

E. Hernández 1B

T. Edman 2B B. Snell SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 26, 2026

Looking at Ohtani

Ohtani recently returned to the Dodgers’ lineup after a stint on the injured list. In two games since returning from injury, he has recorded three hits in seven at-bats. This included him going 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent appearance for Los Angeles.

Ohtani will now be aiming to build off his solid game by having another good performance for Los Angeles on Saturday. In 132 games this season for Los Angeles, he has posted 30 home runs, 81 RBI, and a .278 batting average.