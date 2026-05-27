Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Rockies Game

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies in the series finale.

The Dodgers most recently won 15-6 on Tuesday, and will now look for the sweep at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-2 while scoring a run after a hit-by-pitch. Ohtani departed the contest early, in a precautionary move.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the status of MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Lineup alert: Shohei Ohtani will hit and pitch on Wednesday, per manager Roberts.”

Ohtani also hit during his last appearance as the team’s starting pitcher. On that occasion against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani pitched five scoreless innings and went 2-for-4 at the plate, which included a leadoff home run.

Dodgers vs Rockies

Ohtani enters Wednesday’s matchup against the Rockies with a 4-2 record and a 0.73 ERA in eight starts. As a hitter, Ohtani is batting .270, with 51 hits, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, 35 runs, 12 doubles, and six stolen bases in 50 games.

Meanwhile, the Rockies have announced their lineup for Wednesday’s contest.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Rockies 5/27 McCarthy CF Freeman RF Rumfield 1B Goodman C Johnston LF Castro 3B Tovar SS Thompson DH Julien 2B Sugano SP”

The Rockies enter Wednesday’s matchup with the worst record in MLB at 20-36. They have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games.

Veteran right-handed pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been a bright spot in their rotation. Through 10 starts, Sugano has a 4-3 record with a 3.86 ERA across 53.2 innings.