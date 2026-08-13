Dodgers’ MVP Shohei Ohtani Hints at Future After Latest Mark Walter News

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in the spotlight after their owner and chairman, Mark Walter, agreed to sell the Los Angeles Lakers. That led to speculation about his future with the team, as well as four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani’s.

Ohtani’s contract features a “key man” clause, allowing him to opt out should either Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman leave the organization. Sam Blum and Stephen Nesbitt jointly published a report on The Athletic that the Dodgers star would not exercise his opt-out should Walter sell the team.

That’s important news for the Dodgers, whose success would be tied to a player who doesn’t swing a bat, throw a pitch, or find the best players who can do either. Walter’s health is a concern, given he suffered a stroke during their 2024 championship run.

More or less, Ohtani’s situation with the Dodgers becomes more linked to Friedman’s status with the organization. Given the recent results, the 49-year-old track record speaks for itself.

Los Angeles has made the postseason in all 11 seasons Friedman has been in charge of baseball operations. They’re well on their way to their 11th division title and 12th postseason berth.

Shohei Ohtani’s Tenure with the Dodgers

The Dodgers made a splash after the 2023 season, inking Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal. The deal is heavily deferred, with $680 million set to be paid after 2034.

With the best player in baseball on board, the Dodgers have flexed their financial muscle to carry one of the largest payrolls in the sport. Ohtani has keyed back-to-back championships, turning the club into MLB’s Goliath.

What makes Ohtani valuable to the Dodgers is not only his flexibility. As he’s a two-way player, he allows the Dodgers to carry an extra pitcher. That has gone to the rotation, as the club has transitioned to a six-man rotation this season. He’s also a big part of their lineup as their designated hitter and leadoff man.

In three seasons with the Dodgers, Ohtani owns a .295/.391/.611 slash with 136 home runs and a 169 wRC+. His 136 home runs are the fourth most in the first three seasons with a team in MLB history, per Sarah Langs.

In total, his hitting and pitching contributions add up to 25.0 fWAR since 2024. That is the most in baseball in that stretch, edging out Kansas City Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s 23.8.

Dodgers Have Spent Aggressively Since Signing Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani isn’t the only free agent the Dodgers have splurged on. They’ve handed nine-figure contracts to Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamto, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell. In total, they’re fielding a $409 million payroll, and $419 million Competitive Balance Tax payroll, according to Roster Resource.

This will be the second season the Dodgers exceed a $400 million CBT number. To the organization, that’s just the cost of doing business and having a commitment to win. Having won back-to-back World Series and growing a strong global brand, they don’t regret it one bit.

The Dodgers’ spending, which has been unprecedented in the league’s history, has been a major talking point. Some say that it’s ruining the competitive balance, given the massive spending disparity. MLB is running on this sentiment as a means to try to install a salary cap as part of their next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Before that happens, the Dodgers will try to flex their financial muscle one more time. The team acquired Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, hoping to steamroll their way to a third consecutive championship. The organization has more or less embraced their villain role and how they’re “ruining baseball.”