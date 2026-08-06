Shohei Ohtani Gives Update on Knee Injury Amid Dodgers’ 6-Game Losing Streak

Shohei Ohtani blasted two home runs during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

However, the Dodgers fell 7-6 to complete their second consecutive series sweep, extending their losing streak to six games.

While Ohtani has continued to produce at the plate, he has not pitched since July 3 because of a lingering knee injury that manager Dave Roberts has approached cautiously.

Following Wednesday’s game, Ohtani shared an update on how his recovery is progressing.

Ohtani Gives Injury Update

Ohtani did not provide a specific timeline for when he’ll resume throwing, but he outlined the steps that remain before he can return to the mound and made it clear he doesn’t want to rush the process.

“It’s getting pretty good, day-by-day,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “It’s hard to tell at this point what the schedule’s going to look like because first I need to do plyos and then go into long toss and then go into bullpen progression. So rather than rush the progression of this, I want to make sure that we’re heading in the right direction and taking the right steps.”

“It’s (knee) getting pretty good, day-by-day.” Shohei Ohtani (3-5, 2 R, 2 HR (26), 3 RBI) discusses where his swing is at, facing another MVP candidate in PCA, and his knee recovery. pic.twitter.com/V2tuheUlR1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 5, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Season

Ohtani has put together another MVP-caliber season, though the conversation has become much more debatable now that he isn’t pitching.

This season, the back-to-back World Series champion is batting .297 across 404 at-bats with 120 hits, 26 home runs and 70 RBIs, while slugging .554 and posting a .953 OPS.

On the mound, Ohtani has thrown 85.2 innings across 14 starts, posting an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA before suffering the knee injury. He has also recorded 95 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP, putting himself firmly in the Cy Young conversation before being sidelined.