Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers History Become Potential $5 Million Card

Shohei Ohtani’s first two MVP seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers have already produced a championship, a collection of historic performances and one of the most lucrative memorabilia markets in modern sports.

They have now produced a one-of-one baseball card that one industry expert believes could eventually sell for more than $5 million.

Topps has unveiled an Ohtani Back to Back Dual Gold Logoman Autograph Relic for its 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball collection. The card contains two gold MLB logo patches worn by Ohtani after his consecutive National League MVP awards, along with signatures in English and Kanji.

The patches are not merely connected to two award-winning seasons. Each came from a uniform Ohtani wore while hitting a home run for the Dodgers.

One was worn during Ohtani’s two-homer road game on September 7, 2025. The other came from his April 12, 2026 home run at Dodger Stadium.

That direct connection to two identifiable Dodgers moments separates the card from a conventional autographed insert—and helps explain its extraordinary projected price.

Geoff Wilson, founder of the sports-card analytics platform Market Movers, believes the card could command more than $5 million if it eventually reaches the secondary market, according to a release from Topps.

Ohtani’s Dodgers Card Has a Realistic Path to a Record Price

A $5 million estimate would appear sensational for almost any current player. Ohtani’s recent sales make it considerably more credible.

His 2025 Topps Chrome Gold MLB Logoman Autograph one-of-one sold through Fanatics Collect for $3 million in December 2025. The sale established a public-auction record for an Ohtani card.

A separate one-of-one card featuring Ohtani and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge sold for $2.16 million in March 2026. That card included autographs and Gold Logoman patches from both reigning MVPs.

The new Ohtani card effectively doubles the most distinctive element of his $3 million card. It has two game-worn gold patches, two award seasons represented and two forms of Ohtani’s signature.

Its value would ultimately depend on when it is found, who owns it and whether that collector elects to sell. Wilson’s projection is not a guaranteed auction result. But Ohtani has already demonstrated that buyers will pay seven figures for memorabilia tied directly to his peak seasons.

An unsigned Ohtani jersey from the 2026 World Baseball Classic also sold for more than $1.5 million in March, another indication that demand extends well beyond the traditional card market.

Two MVP Patches Capture Ohtani’s Dodgers Legacy

The card’s significance goes beyond its potential sale price.

MLB and Topps introduced the Gold Logoman program in 2025 to honor the previous season’s major award winners. Instead of the traditional red, white and blue MLB logo, those players wore a gold version near the back collar of selected uniforms. The game-worn patches were later incorporated into limited Topps cards.

Ohtani is one of only three players represented in the new Back to Back series after winning the same major award in both 2024 and 2025. Judge also repeated as MVP, while Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal repeated as the American League Cy Young Award winner.

For Dodgers fans, however, Ohtani’s card functions as a compact record of his first two full seasons in Los Angeles. Both patches came from games in which he homered, and the second was worn at Dodger Stadium.

It also arrives while Ohtani is attempting to extend that award run. He led MLB.com’s late-June 2026 National League MVP poll, receiving 30 first-place votes. The Dodgers entered July 21 with the best record in the NL West, giving Ohtani another opportunity to pair individual production with a postseason run.

Ohtani Card Will Be a Redemption in 2026 Topps Chrome

The one-of-one Ohtani card will be issued as a redemption rather than placed physically inside a pack. A collector who pulls the corresponding redemption card can submit it to receive the completed card from Topps.

That means the hobby may know quickly that the card has been found without immediately seeing it offered for sale.

The 2026 Topps Chrome collection is scheduled to reach hobby shops and retail Wednesday, July 22. Topps has confirmed that Gold Logoman relics and autograph relics will return as part of the release, highlighting winners of MLB’s 2025 major awards.

The set also includes Chrome Rookie Autos and inserts such as Minions, Ultraviolet and Diamond Moments, which celebrates 75 notable moments from Topps’ 75 years producing baseball cards. Judge appears on the box cover, and the MVP Buyback program will return for participating hobby shops.

None of those inserts, however, carries the same combination of scarcity, identifiable game history and proven market demand as Ohtani’s card.

It represents two home runs, two MVP seasons and the continuing transformation of Ohtani’s Dodgers career into some of the most valuable modern baseball memorabilia ever created.