Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News Ahead of NLDS

Shohei Ohtani sat out four games in early September with left knee and right biceps injuries. He returned Sept. 7. The next night, he said his right biceps still didn’t feel great.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Ohtani on the 15-day injured list Sept. 11. It was the first injured list stint of his Dodgers career.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Ohtani is “not always the best reporter of how he feels.” He added that Ohtani thought what he was dealing with was “more minor.”

Friedman made those comments Sept. 23, the day Ohtani returned from the injured list. That was four days before the regular season ended.

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3. He said on Sept. 7 he most likely would not pitch again this season. He went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts.

Ahead of the National League Division Series, the Dodgers gave another update on Ohtani’s health Tuesday.

Getty Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

General manager Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts spoke with reporters Tuesday.

“This is go time for everybody. Everyone is ready to go and he’s no different,” Gomes said. “Communication is good and we feel confident he’ll relay if anything is different.”

“I feel confident that you’re going to see the best version of Shohei of the last two months,” Roberts said. He called that “sort of a low bar given his injury.” He added that Ohtani is “as healthy as he’s been in quite some time.”

Roberts said Ohtani did everything he could to manage his injuries while “somewhat compromised.”

Roberts wants Ohtani to take five to seven live at-bats this week. He also wants Ohtani to hit off the Trajekt machine.

Ohtani went 5 for 21 with one extra-base hit and eight strikeouts in the final five games. He finished the season with a .275 average, an .889 OPS, 30 home runs and 81 RBIs. His 30 home runs led the Dodgers.

Ohtani hit .198 with 34 strikeouts in 24 games before the injured list stint.

Getty Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

First baseman Freddie Freeman also addressed his health Tuesday. He has dealt with right knee soreness, which he has described as patellar tendinitis.

“I truly feel good right now,” Freeman said.

Roberts said Freeman’s mechanics changed because the right knee compromised them. He said the knee is “getting back to full health” and that Freeman must “recalibrate the swing.”

Roberts said the team’s ailing players will be “as healthy as they’ve been all year.”

Freeman hit .184 in September and slugged .224 with one extra-base hit. He finished the season with a .288 average and a .792 OPS.

Freeman estimated he will take more than 400 swings before facing live pitching later this week.