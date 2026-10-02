Shohei Ohtani Injury Concern Gets Major Update Before Dodgers’ NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, and they have their sights firmly trained on becoming the first team since the New York Yankees over a quarter century ago to win three straight rings.

And one of the key pieces of their lineup is star Shohei Ohtani, who had a recent stay on the injured list with left knee soreness and right biceps inflammation.

But as the National League Division Series is set to begin in Los Angeles on Saturday, the latest update on Ohtani’s condition will have Dodgers fans feeling more at ease.

The Latest Update On Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Is Positive

According to Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates, Ohtani is looking as good as he ever has.

“Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates says that Shohei Ohtani is fine physically entering the NLDS and has absolutely no concerns,” wrote MLB Insider Bob Nightengale on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Bates’ words, everything is looking good as the Dodgers enter the most critical part of the season – the playoffs.

“His BP outside the last two days was really good,” Bates said during Thursday’s workout. “It was as good as we’ve seen it this year as far as the way the ball was coming off and the way he was getting his move off.

“He looked really good in his BP, in his work. He looks as good as he has as far as that goes. … The ball always comes off his bat hard, but the last two days in particular he was swinging very well.”

“The physical part he’s kind of moving past that,” Bates said. “Now it’s just getting the timing against different speeds, when he wants to get his move off, that sort of thing – kind of the usual stuff hitters go through as opposed to him navigating trying to achieve the physical components (while injured).”

Meanwhile, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes had a positive update on Ohtani’s condition earlier in the week.

“Everything is feeling great physically,” Gomes said this week. “The swings, once he came back, overall were in a good place. And using these five days to continue to get reps and feeling good into this series is really important. But feels like he’s in a great spot.”

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Need “A Lot” From Ohtani

According to Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, the club will need “a lot” from Ohtani as they chase their third straight World Series ring.

“We need him to be full strength and do what he does – take good at-bats, take what they give you,” Roberts said. “If they’re going to pitch around you to pitch to Mookie, so be it. And if they make mistakes, then hit it hard.

“Yeah, we need him to be healthy and strong. It certainly helps our offense.”