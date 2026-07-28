Shohei Ohtani Injury Could Force Dodgers to Make Major Tarik Skubal Decision

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and several teams remain interested in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal if he becomes available.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently been linked to Skubal, but manager Dave Roberts has made it clear on multiple occasions that they are comfortable with the roster they currently have.

“I could almost argue that we’re sellers more than buyers,” Roberts told The California Post last week. “Personally, I don’t see any glaring needs. … I really don’t.”

Yet, with two-way star Shohei Ohtani dealing with a lingering knee issue that could potentially put his pitching status in question for the rest of the season, the Dodgers could become more aggressive than Roberts has suggested.

Jeff Passan Believes Dodgers Make Sense for Skubal

On Monday night, during a Q&A session on Threads, ESPN’s Jeff Passan was asked which team would be the best fit for Skubal if the Tigers decide to move him before the deadline.

Passan mentioned the Dodgers, pointing to Ohtani’s injury as a potential reason why a move for the two-time Cy Young winner could make even more sense for Los Angeles.

“He makes a lot of sense with the Dodgers, particularly with Shohei Ohtani’s knee leaving his pitching in question,” Passan said.

Jeff Passan believes the Dodgers are one of the best fits for Tarik Skubal. 👀 During a Threads Q&A, Passan said: “He makes a lot of sense with the Dodgers, particularly with Shohei Ohtani’s knee leaving his pitching in question.” pic.twitter.com/IK0qvZq8L8 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 27, 2026

Ohtani’s Injury Update

Over the weekend, after completing multiple bullpen sessions, Ohtani experienced a setback with his knee that will likely delay his return to the mound until later this season.

Roberts made it clear that Ohtani remains sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“Just doesn’t feel 100 percent because I think that the last ‘pen that he had, there was a little bit of regression,” Roberts said to reporters on Saturday. “So we want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again.

“We’re not going to move forward until he feels 100 percent confident and we feel 100 percent confident that we should do it,” he added. “So right now, we didn’t do it.”

This season, Ohtani has pitched 85.2 innings and established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league. He has maintained a 1.72 ERA and recorded 92 strikeouts.

What Would Dodgers Have to Offer to Get Skubal?

The Dodgers have a strong farm system and several capable MLB starters who could intrigue Detroit.

That said, Los Angeles would have to give up a significant package to acquire Skubal. The Dodgers currently have nine players ranked in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects, giving them plenty of options to build an appealing offer.