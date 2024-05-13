Shohei Ohtani ‘likely amenable’ to Career Altering Move for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the move of the offseason when they signed Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting contract. Ohtani’s deal surpassed Aaron Judge’s nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees by a staggering $340 million in total money. He signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. Ohtani earned his massive deal by being one of the best hitters in the game and pitching like a Cy Young Award candidate. However, Ohtani would “likely be amenable” to giving up pitching if the Dodgers asked, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“If the Los Angeles Dodgers ask Shohei Ohtani to give up pitching and be an everyday outfielder in the future, two persons familiar with Ohtani’s thinking say he’d likely be amenable,” wrote Nightengale.

Ohtani finished fourth in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022. In 2023 he pitched well but suffered a UCL tear in August. He did not pitch again in 2023. He underwent a procedure that would keep him off of the mound in 2024, according to his agent Nez Balelo.

“I expect full recovery and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (Hit & Pitch) come 2025,” said Balelo.

Ohtani Playing the Outfield Might be an Option for the Dodgers

The Dodgers knew that Ohtani would not be pitching in 2024, but he would still be rehabbing to return in 2025. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani would begin his throwing program after the team returned from their season-opening trip to Seoul, South Korea.

“We’ll see how that progression goes,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. “I do know he’s not gonna pitch this year. But right now, our only focus is him being a designated hitter.”

Toribio outlined that Ohtani could play in the outfield in 2024 if the Dodgers need, aligning with Nightengale suggesting he could be an everyday outfielder in the future. Ohtani has 14 appearances in the outfield in his career.

“Earlier this spring, Ohtani got a pair of gloves delivered to his locker. One of them was an outfielder’s glove while the other was a first baseman’s mitt,” wrote Toribio. “With Freddie Freeman handling first, that likely won’t be a realistic need for Ohtani.”

Ohtani’s career .279/.369/.563 slash line, .932 OPS, two Silver Slugger Awards and 182 career home runs may be enough to justify his $700 million contract even if he does not pitch again. The Dodgers could ask him to be a full-time DH if they do not need him in the outfield. It is not out of the question that the Dodgers do not want to risk any sort of future injuries from pitching with Ohtani.

Ohtani’s Pitching Career

“Ohtani obviously loves hitting, and is perhaps the best in the game to do it, but those close to him say that he doesn’t have the same passion for pitching as hitting,” wrote Nightengale. “He does both simply because he can do it”

Ohtani made the All-Star game as a pitcher in 2021. His career ERA is 3.01 across 86 starts. He has an ERA+ of 143 with 608 career strikeouts. Ohtani has already undergone Tommy John once in his career. He did not pitch in 2019 after undergoing the surgery in 2018.

Like in 2024, Ohtani still hit in 2019 despite elbow surgery. However, pitching against after a second elbow surgery may be different. Ohtani recovered well after his Tommy John surgery. In 2022 he had the fourth-best ERA in the American League.

In five seasons as a pitcher, Ohtani has a 38-19 record. The two-way star already has two American League MVP Awards under his belt. He could be making a run for a third MVP award, this time in the National League for the Dodgers, after a strong start in 2024. Ohtani currently leads MLB in slugging percentage, OPS, hits, doubles, OPS+ and batting average.