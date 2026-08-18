Dodgers Get Telling Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update Ahead of Rockies Matchup

The Los Angeles Dodgers are progressing closer to a return to the mound for superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Although he is still in the batting lineup as the usual designated hitter, Ohtani has not started on the mound since early July.

In the Dodgers’ second game of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, the team got a new update on Ohtani’s pitching status. The 32-year-old was seen throwing in a second bullpen session since being shut down from starts.

“Given his trajectory, he could be just one more (session) away from appearing in games again,” wrote Nelson Espinal of DodgersNation. “The Dodgers remain optimistic he will return to the mound in September.”

Details on Shohei Ohtani’s Absence From the Mound

The Dodgers decided to shut down Shohei Ohtani from pitching July. The decision stemmed from left knee inflammation to go along with right biceps discomfort.

Manager Dave Roberts said that the Dodgers are taking the workload off of Ohtani so that he can heal and return to pitching at some point in 2026.

“Trying to mitigate that, we stopped the throwing, stopped the bullpens — hopefully, No. 1, take care of the knee and then not have him try to create velocity with the arm that’s not 100%,” Roberts said back on July 29.

Ohtani was contending for the National League Cy Young Award before getting shut down from pitching. Through 14 starts on the season, he has an 8-2 record, 1.79 ERA, and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts through 85.2 innings pitched.

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“The Dodgers remain optimistic he will return to the mound in September,” Nelson Espinal added in his report.

Despite the knee and biceps injuries, Ohtani has still hit leadoff for the Dodgers as the designated hitter throughout the season. Through 116 games, he is hitting .295/.392/.556 with 29 home runs, 79 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

Dodgers Place Edwin Diaz on the Injured List

The Dodgers placed closing pitcher Edwin Diaz on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. He will head back to Los Angeles for more evaluation, says Jack Harris of the California Post.

In a corresponding move, Los Angeles recalled right-handed starter Emmett Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Diaz, 32, has missed significant time in his first season with the Dodgers. He was sidelined for over three months after undergoing surgery to remove loose bone and cartilage from his throwing elbow.

He will now miss more time with neck injury.

After signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers in free agency, Edwin Diaz hasn’t lived up to the hype so far in 2026. Through 16 appearances, he has a 2-2 record, an underwhelming 11.85 ERA and 2.56 WHIP across 13.2 innings pitched.

Injuries could be the issue behind Diaz’s struggles in 2026, but Los Angeles is trying to get to the bottom of it before the postseason.